Tomlin on Mitch, receivers, urgency and injuries

Two-minute magic: The Steelers closed out the preseason with a 19-9 win over the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium, giving the Steelers a 3-0 preseason record.

Coach Mike Tomlin saw the good and the bad in the win, but one of the things that stood out to him was quarterback Mitch Trubisky getting the opportunity to have a two-minute drive.

Trubisky, who played the entire first half, got the ball in his hands at the Steelers eight-yard line with 1:34 to play in the half and all three timeouts. He steadily drove the offense down the field, putting together a six-play, 92-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims.

"A lot of positive things to build upon," said Tomlin. "It was good to get Mitch a two-minute drive. He hadn't had that exposure, and we had talked about that earlier in the week, and it was good to get the execution there.

"I would have liked it to have been more challenging from a timeout perspective, but we got what we were looking for."

Tomlin was asked the most popular question in Pittsburgh following the game, if he has a decision yet on who will be the starting quarterback when the Steelers open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11.

He didn't reveal anything.

"I might, but you're not going to have that today," said Tomlin. "Like I told you guys the other week, we're not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We'll go through our proper, professional procedure. We'll evaluate the game. We'll meet with our front office people. We'll have discussions. We'll talk internally. We'll talk external possibilities.