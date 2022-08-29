Postgame Takes

Tomlin on Mitch, receivers, urgency and injuries

Aug 28, 2022 at 08:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Two-minute magic: The Steelers closed out the preseason with a 19-9 win over the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium, giving the Steelers a 3-0 preseason record.

Coach Mike Tomlin saw the good and the bad in the win, but one of the things that stood out to him was quarterback Mitch Trubisky getting the opportunity to have a two-minute drive.

Trubisky, who played the entire first half, got the ball in his hands at the Steelers eight-yard line with 1:34 to play in the half and all three timeouts. He steadily drove the offense down the field, putting together a six-play, 92-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims.

"A lot of positive things to build upon," said Tomlin. "It was good to get Mitch a two-minute drive. He hadn't had that exposure, and we had talked about that earlier in the week, and it was good to get the execution there.

"I would have liked it to have been more challenging from a timeout perspective, but we got what we were looking for."

Tomlin was asked the most popular question in Pittsburgh following the game, if he has a decision yet on who will be the starting quarterback when the Steelers open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11.

He didn't reveal anything.

"I might, but you're not going to have that today," said Tomlin. "Like I told you guys the other week, we're not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We'll go through our proper, professional procedure. We'll evaluate the game. We'll meet with our front office people. We'll have discussions. We'll talk internally. We'll talk external possibilities.

"We'll go through our normal procedure this time of year, and we'll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you."

Better to receive: The Steelers will have to reduce their roster from 80 players to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

And one position where players have really stepped up and the depth is strong is the receiver spot. Tomlin likes what he has seen from the group and how they put it all out there.

"I feel good about the group," said Tomlin. "I just appreciate the competitive spirit that all the guys gave us. And they played to their strengths. Big guys making big guy plays. Miles Boykin, Cody White making possession down plays at the sticks and things of that nature, the skedaddlers running around the perimeter.

"I just thought that guys gave themselves an opportunity because they played to their skill set and their strength, and that's what you want. They're making our decisions difficult. And when you're in my position, you've got to respect and appreciate that."

Moving ahead with urgency: While the preseason has wrapped up for the Steelers, and the rest of the NFL, the opportunity for development hasn't even come close to concluding.

All teams are off this coming weekend, and the regular season kicks off for the Steelers on Sept. 11.

"We still have two weeks of work," said Tomlin. "Just because the games are over, like I told that group in there, we're going to lean into the developmental opportunities between now and then.

"We've got to move ahead with urgency. We've got to prepare with an edge. Because we need to assume our opponents are doing the same."

Coach Tomlin on injuries: "A couple guys weren't able to finish the game due to injury. The guys you'll be asking about, Diontae (Johnson) and T.J. (Watt), we don't expect that to be serious. Maybe they could have come back into the game had it been different circumstances and so forth. But we'll monitor those guys and evaluate them and proceed from there.

"(Damontae) Kazee's injury could be perceived as more serious. He's being evaluated now. It makes his availability in the near future questionable.

"But that's part of the game. It's good to get back in the stadium, get back into the confines of our home stadium and perform in front of our fans. Now we turn our attention to our next opportunity, which is September 11th football."

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 3 vs. Lions

Game action photos from the Week 3 preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed (46) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed (46) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) , Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) , Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 96

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason gae between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason gae between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps39, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 96

\ps39, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps24\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 96

\ps24\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps39\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 96

\ps39\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 96

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22),Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22),Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott (64), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott (64), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Steele (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Steele (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tune in: Steelers Nation, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch your Steelers live and on the go! Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on control, two-minute offense, and QBs

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed a variety of topics following the win over the Jaguars

news

Tomlin's all about playing to win

Coach Mike Tomlin gave his take on the Steelers win over the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener

news

Tomlin on the players 'mental fortitude'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about the effort by the players in the exciting overtime win over the Ravens

news

Tomlin on disappointment, Corliss, and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on multiple topics following the Steelers loss to the Chiefs

news

Tomlin on turnovers, Haden and effort

Coach Mike Tomlin was appreciative of the team's effort in the Steelers win over the Titans

news

Tomlin: 'A disappointing game to say the least'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about losing the battle in the trenches and more after the Steelers loss to the Vikings

news

Tomlin on the rivalry, next man up, Diontae & more

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about a variety of topics after the Steelers 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field

news

Tomlin on losing up front, adjustment & more

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't like what he saw in any phase in the loss to the Bengals

news

Tomlin on the defense, Heyward and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on a variety of topics following the Steelers loss to the Chargers

news

Tomlin: 'We didn't do enough'

Coach Mike Tomlin said the play was 'too sloppy to win' in the tie against the Detroit Lions

news

Tomlin on battles, lessons to learn and Muuuth

Coach Mike Tomlin said it was a battle on Monday night, but the team delivered the necessary plays

Advertising