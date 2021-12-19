Tomlin on turnovers, Haden and effort

Ready to move forward: The win over the Titans was far from perfect. Tomlin pointed out losing the battle of field position due to the punting game ineffectiveness and also not being able to convert on possession downs.

But despite all of that, they were able to hold the Titans scoreless in the second half, after going into halftime down 13-3.

"Appreciative of all the efforts," said Tomlin. "I like the way the guys collectively smiled in the face of adversity. We'll be thankful for this win. That's a really good football team we played and were able to beat today. Hopefully there's some growth associated with conquering challenges like that."

It's growth that will be needed. The Steelers have three games remaining, all AFC contests including the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.