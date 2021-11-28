Tomlin on losing up front, adjustment & more

Not playing well enough: The Steelers suffered a disappointing loss to Cincinnati, falling 41-10 in a game that the Bengals dominated.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 164 yards on 28 carries, while the Steelers were able to muster just 51 yards rushing from four different backs.

"We didn't play nearly well enough in any of the phases," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I thought that we got beat up front on both sides of the ball and they won the line of scrimmage. When you win the line of scrimmage, the game has a chance to look like that.

"So, we got a lot of work in front of us. We make no excuses, man we seek no comfort. It is what it is man. We stunk it up today."

Tomlin said they were beat more than once on the line, and when that happens, you just can't win.

"You can attribute it to whatever you want to attribute it to but the bottom line it was done," said Tomlin. "They won that mano y mano component of play much too often."

Tomlin was asked if there would be any changes moving forward, specifically on either side of the line.