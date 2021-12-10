Tomlin: 'A disappointing game to say the least'

In the trenches: Coach Mike Tomlin didn't hold back following the Steelers 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

He wasn't happy, in particular with the way the Steelers got beat in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

"A disappointing game to say the least," said Tomlin. "Just to be blunt man, we're getting handled up front on both sides of the ball and that makes it difficult. It makes it difficult to do what we desire to do. It makes it difficult to maintain balance. It makes it difficult to dictate to our opponents.

"There's going to be tough sledding for us until we until we get better in that area. We're not good in that area. We were J.V. again in that area tonight and I'm talking up front. And I'm talking about up front on both sides. We lost the battle on the line of scrimmage and that's football. We make no excuse. It is what it is. We got to be better than we were.