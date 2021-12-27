Tomlin on disappointment, Corliss, and more

Disappointing outing: While the Steelers are still in the playoff race in the AFC, with two games remaining against AFC North opponents, they didn't do anything to help themselves losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-10, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Steelers turned the ball over three times and didn't come up with any takeaways as they head into the final two games with a 7-7-1 record.

"Disappointing game for us," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We didn't do enough in any of the three phases to give ourselves a chance. On offense we turned the ball over. We've had our struggles on offense, but when we take care of the ball, we give ourselves a chance. We didn't. We had three of those tonight. That was catastrophic.

"We didn't get necessary stops on defense when we got put on a short field and largely we didn't win enough of the weighty downs, possession downs, redzone etc. Not enough splash in teams. This is a collective, players and coaches, we own this."

Tomlin said the key now is to focus on the final two games, including Monday night at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns and the final game of the regular season at the Baltimore Ravens.