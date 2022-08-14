Tomlin's all about playing to win

Playing to win: The Steelers pulled off a fantastic finish in their preseason opener, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 in an exciting game at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers turned the ball over on downs with 1:17 to play when Kenny Pickett was sacked on fourth-and-one. The defense came through on the next play when Mark Robinson recorded a strip-sack of Drew Lock and Tuzar Skipper recovered.

Pickett took over with 1:10 to play, leading the Steelers on a five-play, 43-yard drive that he capped with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns while getting hit.

"I don't care what time of year it is, we play and play to win," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I appreciate the group's efforts, particularly a lot of the young guys. We held a lot of guys out. It created an awesome play opportunity for guys, not only in terms of play making and so forth, but just displaying conditioning and seeing if they're capable of playing with detail as fatigue and so forth sets in.