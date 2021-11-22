Tomlin on the defense, Heyward and more

Not able to stop him: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hurt the defense in multiple ways, completing 30 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, but it was his rushing ability that really hurt with nine carries for 90 yards, leading all rushers for both teams.

Tomlin said they weren't surprised that Herbert used his feet so much, but they just couldn't stop him.

"We just weren't effective at keeping him in the pocket," said Tomlin. "We talked Tuesday about his mobility and what a factor it was. It wasn't a surprise to us. We didn't perform well enough against it.