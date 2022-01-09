Tomlin on the players 'mental fortitude'

Young guys step up: It wasn't one player.

It wasn't one play.

It was everyone who came together against the Ravens to pull out the victory, in particular some young players who Tomlin called out after the game.

While he was frustrated with some of the plays they made, including tight end Pat Freiermuth coming up a yard short on third-and-four in regulation, forcing a punt, he loved they way he and others bounced back.

"Najee (Harris) sustained an elbow injury, was able to get himself back into the game and make significant plays for us," said Tomlin. "Pat had an opportunity to get a first down and he came up a little bit short in terms of lacking a little awareness there and we had to punt the ball. He came back and made a significant play. Ray-Ray (McCloud) had an opportunity to secure field goal position for us in overtime and he didn't. He came back and made a play.

"That growth and development of these young guys throughout this journey and the negativity that's usually associated with growth and development did not take away from their efforts. They smiled in the face of it and I'm just appreciative of that.