Update on Steelers playoff scenario

The Steelers playoff hopes are still alive after a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11.
The Steelers still need one more thing to happen to clinch one of the AFC's final playoff spots. The Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday Night Football can't end in a tie.
If the game isn't a tie, and the Steelers clinch a playoff spot, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a fourth-quarter drive to take a 13-10 lead, when he hit Chase Claypool for a six-yard touchdown.
The defense was able to contain the Ravens, but a Justin Tucker 46-yard field goal tied the game, 13-13.
Roethlisberger and company got the ball back with 1:13 to play but came up one yard short on third-and-four, forcing a punt. The defense held, sending the game into overtime.
The Ravens won the overtime toss, but the defense was able to shut them down, giving Roethlisberger one final shot.
Roethlisberger led the offense down the field, setting up a Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal to win the game, 16-13.