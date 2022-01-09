Update on Steelers playoff scenario

Jan 09, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers playoff hopes are still alive after a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11.

The Steelers still need one more thing to happen to clinch one of the AFC's final playoff spots. The Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday Night Football can't end in a tie.

If the game isn't a tie, and the Steelers clinch a playoff spot, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a fourth-quarter drive to take a 13-10 lead, when he hit Chase Claypool for a six-yard touchdown.

The defense was able to contain the Ravens, but a Justin Tucker 46-yard field goal tied the game, 13-13.

Roethlisberger and company got the ball back with 1:13 to play but came up one yard short on third-and-four, forcing a punt. The defense held, sending the game into overtime.

The Ravens won the overtime toss, but the defense was able to shut them down, giving Roethlisberger one final shot.

Roethlisberger led the offense down the field, setting up a Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal to win the game, 16-13.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on the players 'mental fortitude'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about the effort by the players in the exciting overtime win over the Ravens
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB
news

Steelers defeat Ravens in OT, 16-13

Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with an overtime win in Baltimore
news

What went right, wrong at Ravens

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium
news

Watt ties NFL single-season sack record

T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan's NFL record with 22.5 sacks
news

Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium
news

Tomlin on Green, Watt, Najee, Cam, ties

'His ability to get to and perform in space on the second level' is what makes NFL centers special
news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 9

The Steelers have retired only 2 jerseys, and did it 50 years apart, in franchise history
news

Steelers latest playoff scenario

The Steelers need a win, but also need help along the way in Week 18
news

Steelers at Ravens: How to watch/listen to the game

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers' Week 18 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens
news

Week 18 Injury Report (Ravens) - Updated

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 18
Advertising