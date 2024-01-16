Steelers fall to Bills in AFC Wild Card game

But the Bills drove the length of the field on their next possession – aided by a pair of penalties on linebacker Myles Jack, one for defensive holding, the other for unnecessary roughness for hitting Allen while he slid. Allen connected with Khalil Shakir on the finishing play for a 17-yard score, with Shakir catching a short crosser, breaking a tackle attempt by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and then getting into the end zone from 10 yards out to make it 31-17 with 6:27 left in the game.

"When we got it down to 7 points, I thought we were going to make a run," said Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "It comes back to the defense. We got some penalties that kept the drive alive, and we didn't get off the field. Missed tackling led to a touchdown. We just needed to get the ball back to our offense one more time with a 7-point (game). Then we can make things interesting."

The Steelers turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, but Bass missed a 27-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.

"I appreciate the effort. But efforts don't get it done," Tomlin said. "We spotted them early in the football via turnovers. You can't come into an environment like this versus a playoff-caliber team and turn the ball over like that and expect to be competitive.