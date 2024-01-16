Steelers fall to Bills in AFC Wild Card game

Oftentimes in big games on the road, you have to weather the storm early, keep things close and try to win the game late.
But make some mistakes early, and it will cost you dearly.
That's what happened to the Steelers, as they turned the ball over twice early in the game and fell behind 21-0, only to storm back and make a game of it.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Bills have Josh Allen as their quarterback. And Allen proved too difficult to make a comeback against as he threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Buffalo came away with a 31-17 victory over the Steelers in an AFC Super Wild Card playoff game here at Highmark Stadium.
"Any time you're on the road and you're playing an explosive team, you want to have a fast start, and we didn't," said Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. "We knew being on the road, you've got to come out and keep it close early, and we didn't. But I was proud of the way we fought back there at the end."
Game action photos from the Steelers' Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium
The win sends the second-seeded Bills to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They'll host the Chiefs next Saturday.
The Steelers see their season end at 10-8.
With heavy snowfall hitting the Buffalo area Saturday night into Sunday, the game was pushed back from its originally scheduled start time. Even with the extra day, the stands at Highmark Stadium were filled with snow at kickoff.
But the weather, which remained chilly – the temperature was 12 degrees at kickoff – didn't seem to affect Allen. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, while also running eight times for 74 yards and another score.
Rudolph, meanwhile, completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
The Bills rode the early emotional wave and a pair of turnovers to a 21-0 lead..
After the Steelers took the ball to midfield on the game's opening possession before punting, the Bills went 80 yards on 10 plays, scoring one a 9-yard pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox for a 7-0 lead.
The Steelers got a stop on Buffalo's next possession, but after a punt, George Pickens fumbled on the first play following an 8-yard catch. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but the Bills challenged the play and won, taking over at the Pittsburgh 29.
One play later, Allen connected with tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown pass down the seam and the Steelers found themselves in a 14-0 hole.
The Steelers finally got a drive started late in the first quarter when Mason Rudolph connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 33-yard gain from the Pittsburgh 8. Freiermuth fumbled at the end of the play and though the Bills recovered the ball, the Steelers maintained possession because Freiermuth had touched the ball while out of bounds. Buffalo challenged that play, as well, but lost.
The Steelers drove to the Buffalo 3, but on second-and-goal from the 4, Rudolph was intercepted by Kair Elam in the end zone on a short out intended for Diontae Johnson, turning the Steelers away.
That proved costly, as the Bills scored again on the ensuing possession.
Facing third-and-7 from the Buffalo 48, Allen stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and took off. With the Steelers in man defense, he easily got the first down yardage and then slipped a tackle attempt by Damontae Kazee and rambled for a 52-yard touchdown run that was the longest scoring run in Buffalo playoff history for a 21-0 lead.
"We talked about quarterback mobility and what he and they are capable of," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
The Bills again got the ball back quickly, but after driving to the Steelers' side of the field, they lined up for a 49-yard field goal.
But Montravius Adams blocked the Tyler Bass kick and Nick Herbig recovered it all the way back at the Buffalo 33.
Three plays later, Rudolph threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Johnson and the Steelers trimmed Buffalo's lead to 21-7 just before halftime.
After getting a three-and-out from the Bills on their opening possession of the second half, the Steelers drove to the Buffalo 22, but were forced to settle for a 40-yard Chris Boswell field goal that trimmed the lead to 21-10.
The Bills, however, answered with a 14-play drive to set up a 45-yard field goal by Bass that put their lead back to two touchdowns at 24-10 with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Rudolph and the Steelers answered right back, making it a one-score game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that began in the third quarter and ended in the fourth quarter. Rudolph finished it off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin, his second touchdown pass in the game.
But the Bills drove the length of the field on their next possession – aided by a pair of penalties on linebacker Myles Jack, one for defensive holding, the other for unnecessary roughness for hitting Allen while he slid. Allen connected with Khalil Shakir on the finishing play for a 17-yard score, with Shakir catching a short crosser, breaking a tackle attempt by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and then getting into the end zone from 10 yards out to make it 31-17 with 6:27 left in the game.
"When we got it down to 7 points, I thought we were going to make a run," said Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "It comes back to the defense. We got some penalties that kept the drive alive, and we didn't get off the field. Missed tackling led to a touchdown. We just needed to get the ball back to our offense one more time with a 7-point (game). Then we can make things interesting."
The Steelers turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, but Bass missed a 27-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.
"I appreciate the effort. But efforts don't get it done," Tomlin said. "We spotted them early in the football via turnovers. You can't come into an environment like this versus a playoff-caliber team and turn the ball over like that and expect to be competitive.
"We fought back in it over the course of the game. We cut it to 7 and were excited about that. Then we gave up a touchdown drive. When you get a major penalty on a drive on defense, that's usually going to produce points. That was the case. And it put them back up by 14. The rest is academic. I'm appreciative of the efforts, but it's not mystical. We didn't take care of the ball. We didn't get the ball from them enough in an environment like this and thus the score."