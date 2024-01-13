Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday

The Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills has been moved to Monday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. The game will air on CBS (KDKA locally in Pittsburgh).

The game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The game was moved from its original date of Sunday, January 14 at 1 p.m. out of an abundance of caution because of the weather emergency in the Buffalo area.