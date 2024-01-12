5 for Friday: Rowe, Jack proving their worth

Jack signed with Philadelphia in training camp, but soon left the team, announcing he was retiring from football. Then, the Steelers called when Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander – two of the players signed to help replace him – were injured.

Jack wasn't bitter. In fact, he blamed himself for his release.

"I thought it was over with, 100 percent. There was 0 percent chance I would ever play ball again, ever run through a tunnel, hear the national anthem, none of that," he admitted.

"I like to look at life like everything that happens is my fault. I feel like I got myself in this position, I feel like I can get myself out of it," Jack said. "I just kept grinding every day. I showed up every day with a smile on my face. I stayed grateful that God gave me that opportunity. I just worked every day and got in a couple of games. It all worked out. I think the coolest thing is that you can lose it and get it back. I take pride in that.

"I understood that I hadn't been playing ball and they wanted to see where I was at. I didn't do what I needed to do last year, otherwise I would have been here. A lot of that I put on my shoulders. I took it like a man and said, 'OK, there's an opportunity to come back. I'll see what I can do with it.' It worked out."

It's worked out for the Steelers, as well.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick returning from injury and Kazee's suspension lifting at the completion of the regular season, Rowe has established himself as a piece of the puzzle on the back end of the Steelers defense that could still be a factor against the Bills.

The same goes for Jack, who is working in a rotation at inside linebacker with Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson.

Both guys are playing loose because they know what being out of the game looks like. And they don't necessarily like it.