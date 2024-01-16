After further review: They were who they'd been against the Bills

On the defensive side, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was "proud of the guys that came in this building and gave it their all, so many guys we had that just came and put their hand in the pile."

The special teams weren't perfect, either, not against the Bills and not in the regular season. But a blocked field goal jump-started the comeback that brought the Steelers back from the abyss in Buffalo.

"I know that we can fight, that's never in question," Fitzpatrick said. "We gotta stop putting ourselves in tough circumstances like we did (against the Bills)."

And as they had on the uneven path to 10-7.

So they know who they are and what they've been, individually and collectively.

That much they can appreciate, even while understanding it's not enough, not what they ultimately want to become.

"It's progress in a way," Freiermuth assessed. "Obviously, we gotta get some wins in the playoffs.