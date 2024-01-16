After further review: They were who they'd been against the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. _ After further review …
The Steelers' playoff shot against Buffalo played out in much the same manner as the regular season that had preceded Bills 31, Steelers 17 on Monday at snowy Highmark Stadium.
It was harder than it needed to be, and for that the Steelers blamed themselves.
They battled through the latter well enough to win one more game than they had a year ago, well enough to win their final three games and reach the postseason after failing to qualify in 2022.
And they persevered through the former despite an early avalanche that left them in a 21-0 hole against Buffalo and eventually pulled to within seven at 24-17 with 10:32 left in regulation but ultimately could get no closer.
The winning streak that got them this far was necessary, in part, because the Steelers had lost to Arizona, New England and Indianapolis in succession, "teams we should have beat," tight end Pat Freiermuth maintained.
And a massive comeback was required against the Bills, in part, because of a fumble, an interception, what looked like a miscommunication on defense, a missed open-field tackle … because of just enough mistakes to give a combustible team such as the Bills ample opportunity to pounce.
"Shouldn't have even been in that situation," free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick insisted. "Too much talent, too much time put in to even start like the way we started and put ourselves in that situation."
At quarterback against the Bills was Mason Rudolph, as he had been for the wins over the Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens that concluded the regular season.
This time, the job didn't get done.
"The plan was to come here and get a win and we fell short," Rudolph acknowledged.
But that didn't alter Rudolph's perception of the type of team the Steelers had become on a journey that fascinated even while ending shy of its intended destination.
"I was proud of what we as an offense put on tape these last few weeks, just the way we celebrated, the way guys cheered for each other whether the run game was working, whether the receivers were rolling," he continued. "We had chemistry and belief and love for one another."
On the defensive side, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was "proud of the guys that came in this building and gave it their all, so many guys we had that just came and put their hand in the pile."
The special teams weren't perfect, either, not against the Bills and not in the regular season. But a blocked field goal jump-started the comeback that brought the Steelers back from the abyss in Buffalo.
"I know that we can fight, that's never in question," Fitzpatrick said. "We gotta stop putting ourselves in tough circumstances like we did (against the Bills)."
And as they had on the uneven path to 10-7.
So they know who they are and what they've been, individually and collectively.
That much they can appreciate, even while understanding it's not enough, not what they ultimately want to become.
"It's progress in a way," Freiermuth assessed. "Obviously, we gotta get some wins in the playoffs.
"That's our next step."