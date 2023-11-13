After further review: 'Get in there and make a play for us, baby'

Riley had extensive experience with the Jets in 2021, but he'd played just 10 defensive snaps for the Steelers this season (all on Sept. 18 against Cleveland).

He played 21 against the Packers, and he insisted he was ready because of "my guys.

"Everybody is very helpful, especially out there on the field," Riley continued. "We get each other situated, help get each other lined up.

"And then, during the week in the prep, I like to pay attention to what everybody's got to do. I want a big-picture view of the defense so that when I get out there, I get thrown into any position, I'm able to execute it."

Elandon Roberts became the third option as the lone inside linebacker in the "Dime," but he didn't mind.

"It wasn't like, 'Oh, Coach, I'm in 'Dime,'' and start flinching," Roberts maintained.

"I don't flinch."

Mark Robinson would up playing 41 defensive snaps in the wake of Alexander's injury.

Robinson had played four of those this season previously.

"He didn't flinch," Roberts insisted.

None of them did in a defensive effort that was far from perfect but at the same time good enough.