After further review: 'We feel like we belong'

SEATTLE _ After further review …
It may have been just in time or too little too late, but the Steelers have found their game.
The complementary brand of football they've been aspiring to play all season. An offense that can strike with splash through the air or with relentless effectiveness pounding away on the ground. A defense that can rise up when a play needs to be made no matter how depleted the configuration is at inside linebacker and safety. And special teams reliable enough to provide points three at a time if that's what's asked or recover an onside kick if that's what's demanded.
They've become a team that plays aggressively, one that's willing to go for it on fourth down early or late and one that's not afraid to put the ball in the air in an attempt to put a game away, especially against 1-on-1 coverage.
All of the above was on display on New Year's Eve against the Seahawks throughout a 30-23 victory that was seemingly as satisfying as it was season sustaining, at least temporarily.
They still need some help, but they're still in the hunt.
And for defensive tackle and defensive captain Cam Heyward, among others, the latter is enough at this stage of the season.
"You can shoot yourself in the foot and talk about your mistakes, but I'm a glass-half-full type of guy," Heyward maintained. "We have an opportunity. It's the guys in the locker room that got it done.
"Two weeks ago you could say we were still miles away. We'll see what we can do. I believe in the guys in the locker room. I think we have the guys to do it."
Two weeks ago the Steelers were coming off consecutive losses to Arizona, New England and Indianapolis that had threatened to torpedo their season.
Two wins later their joy was apparent as they danced their way to the visitor's locker room at Lumen Field, as they celebrated along the way with fans who had arrived intent upon waving Terrible Towels and didn't yet want to leave even though the game had ended.
That energy and enthusiasm and emotion had been evident throughout.
"There were a couple times I had to tell Broderick (Jones) to calm down," Heyward reported.
That can happen with rookie offensive tackles when an offensive line is helping to pave the way for 202 rushing yards, a collective average of 4.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns on the ground.
"You love that grittiness and that fire from a young guy and the rest of the (offensive line) group," Heyward added. "They led the way (on Sunday)."
The on-field celebration between outside linebacker Nick Herbig and outside linebacker T.J. Watt after Herbig's critical sack, strip and fumble recovery deep in Seahawks' territory in the fourth quarter was, likewise, memorable.
Even if Herbig had a bit of difficulty finding the precise words to describe it.
"That's my 'dawg,' man," Herbig gushed. "I kinda blacked out a little bit after the play. I just see T.J. looking at me, he's like 'Bro!' We just started talking, we're just doing our whole handshaking and all the boys came on the field, like 'M.G.' (outside linebacker Markus Golden), (outside linebacker) Alex (Highsmith), all my 'dawgs,' man.
"It was a great feeling. I can't really explain how that felt, to be honest with you."
There was also this from running back Najee Harris on the reaction after tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward had helped "Brotherly Shove" Harris from the Seattle 4-yard line over the Seattle goal line:
"Pat likes bragging about what he did. Even if it's not him making a play he'll say, 'Did you see me pushing, 'Naj?' He does stuff like that. I didn't see it but Pat came at me screaming, 'I helped you out on that.' I'm happy for Pat. Was it Darnell and Connor, too? Oh, man, that's why they were saying, 'Give us the game ball.'
"OK, I get it then."
That honor was bestowed upon the offensive line, Harris confirmed.
But this was a victory in which many had thrust their hands into the pile, from quarterback Mason Rudolph to safety Miles Killebrew, from Herbig to wide receiver George Pickens.
Too many to mention.
And more than enough to appreciate, if only for the time being.
"We're not gonna throw a party if we do get in the playoffs," Cam Heyward maintained. "We feel like we belong.
"We just need an extra week to do it."
Happy New Year.