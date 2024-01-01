After further review: 'We feel like we belong'

All of the above was on display on New Year's Eve against the Seahawks throughout a 30-23 victory that was seemingly as satisfying as it was season sustaining, at least temporarily.

They still need some help, but they're still in the hunt.

And for defensive tackle and defensive captain Cam Heyward, among others, the latter is enough at this stage of the season.

"You can shoot yourself in the foot and talk about your mistakes, but I'm a glass-half-full type of guy," Heyward maintained. "We have an opportunity. It's the guys in the locker room that got it done.

"Two weeks ago you could say we were still miles away. We'll see what we can do. I believe in the guys in the locker room. I think we have the guys to do it."

Two weeks ago the Steelers were coming off consecutive losses to Arizona, New England and Indianapolis that had threatened to torpedo their season.