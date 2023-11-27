After further review: 'No doubt about it'

But Peterson wasn't willing to accept any type of asterisk being attached to the work of a Steelers' defense that's beginning to consistently dominate as anticipated all along.

He's of the opinion the Steelers can play the type of defense they've played the last two weeks any time, anywhere and against anybody.

"No doubt about it," Peterson insisted. "It's the NFL at the end of the day. (The Browns and the Bengals) had enough trust in (Thompson-Robinson and Browning) to have them as a backup, to go in there if anything goes down.

"A lot of teams have problems, that's something they have to worry about. Our job is to go out and get a 'W.'"

The Steelers got one on Sunday, in part, because safety Trenton Thompson came up with an interception with the Steelers trailing, 7-3, in the third quarter and the Bengals threatening to add to the lead.

Yes, Browning threw the pass. But Thompson caught it, and Thompson was appearing for the third time in his career as a defensive player.

Thompson's rise from the practice squad to playing defensive snaps that matter has helped the Steelers survive the temporary absence of free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Elandon Roberts' ability to handle being the lone inside linebacker in the six-defensive backs "Dime" defense has helped keep the wheels from falling off without Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander.

Inside linebacker Mykal Walker has likewise stabilized the position, and he has been on the team since October 30th.

A lot of teams have problems.

The Steelers are solving the ones confronting them on defense as well as on offense.

The offense is still the story.

But the defense is nonetheless beginning to make a statement.

"I just feel like we found some continuity in the different packages that we're putting out there on the field," Peterson assessed. "Guys are trusting the system, guys are believing in one another, fighting for one another.