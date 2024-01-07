After further review: 'Even Isaac was smiling'

Jan 07, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

BALTIMORE _ After further review …

They didn't dance of the field this time, as they had in Seattle. Everyone was likely too cold, too wet and too spent from yet another Steelers-Ravens wrestling match, this one conducted on a bitter day in the rain.

But when they finally got to the locker room on Saturday evening at M&T Bank Stadium, they knew what they had accomplished all the same.

Steelers 17, Ravens 10 ended their regular season at 10-7.

They knew that may or may not be enough to get them into the playoffs, but also that it's worth appreciating either way.

"Even (guard) Isaac (Seumalo) was smiling," running back Najee Harris reported.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 18 at Ravens

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kyron Johnson (53) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kyron Johnson (53) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers will still need some help today or perhaps tonight to reach the postseason, help that wouldn't be necessary had they not dropped games in succession to Arizona, New England and Indianapolis after having clawed and scratched their way to 7-4.

That being the case, tight end Pat Freiermuth was non-committal on whether he'd emerge more proud of the three-game winning streak that closed the regular season than he was remorseful over the three-game losing streak that preceded it.

"Depends if we make the playoffs or not," Freiermuth insisted. "It all depends.

"We'll see what happens."

So regrets, they have a few.

And they're not too few to mention.

But nor are they defining.

Whether or not they get to play another game, they Steelers have found their best game and the consistency to continually put it on display.

"For sure," Freiermuth added. "If we get in there, we can be a scary team."

The team the Steelers have become is also what inside linebacker Elandon Roberts was most focused on after Baltimore had been outlasted.

"You can' t regret anything that goes on through a season because it builds your team for this opportunity we're about to get," Roberts said, betraying his belief they'll end up getting the help they need. "You have to take it, and you take those type of stretches and you learn from them so that the same stuff doesn't continue to happen. And then on the winning side of it, you don't just look at a win and say 'oh, we won,' and not fix the mistakes that happened in the win.

"One thing about this team, man, we're well-coached, and everybody takes coaching well, too."

Harris wasn't looking back, either.

"This is my first 10-win year," he noted. "Wish I could take back some games that we lost and we could have had a better record but to hit 10 wins is good for the team, not only that but for 'Mike T.' (head coach Mike Tomlin). How he's been carrying us along this whole year, it really shows how resilient and how calm he always is even when stuff looks bad and there's a lot of negative stuff being said. He always just stays the same person.

"Happy for 'Mike T' and the team."

Added safety Miles Killebrew: "We're just playing great team football, man, and it's really fun. We're genuinely excited about each other's success, we celebrate together.

"It's not a selfish team, and I think that showed (against the Ravens)."

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, likewise, had no trouble identifying the overriding emotion of the moment.

"Satisfaction," Heyward said. "Proud of the guys, we just keep battling back."

Related Content

news

After further review: 'We feel like we belong'

Steelers' energy, effort in Seattle confirms the miles they've traveled 
news

After further review: Attack mode delivers against Cincy

Steelers come out firing against the Bengals and it all comes together
news

After further review: The one the Colts took away

Steelers start fast but prove unable to match up in Indianapolis
news

After further review: 'We'll bounce back from it'

Steelers commit to seeking 'redemption' quickly after loss to Cardinals
news

After further review: 'No doubt about it'

Peterson maintains defense sustainable no matter the QB they're facing
news

After further review: Two can play at that game

Browns follow a familiar script while frustrating Steelers in Cleveland
news

After further review: 'Get in there and make a play for us, baby'

Steelers plug leaks with whoever they had to while outlasting Packers
news

After further review: Potential on display in latest comeback 

Their narrative is familiar through eight games but it isn't written in stone
news

After Further Review: 'This team is so relentless'

Intangible that's become a trademark on display again against the Rams
news

After Further Review: In the eye of the beholder

Ugly game against Ravens a thing of beauty if you look closely enough
news

After Further Review: The heart of the matter

Trubisky identifies a potential solution; Harris was way ahead of him
Advertising