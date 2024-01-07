After further review: 'Even Isaac was smiling'

BALTIMORE _ After further review …
They didn't dance of the field this time, as they had in Seattle. Everyone was likely too cold, too wet and too spent from yet another Steelers-Ravens wrestling match, this one conducted on a bitter day in the rain.
But when they finally got to the locker room on Saturday evening at M&T Bank Stadium, they knew what they had accomplished all the same.
Steelers 17, Ravens 10 ended their regular season at 10-7.
They knew that may or may not be enough to get them into the playoffs, but also that it's worth appreciating either way.
"Even (guard) Isaac (Seumalo) was smiling," running back Najee Harris reported.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium
The Steelers will still need some help today or perhaps tonight to reach the postseason, help that wouldn't be necessary had they not dropped games in succession to Arizona, New England and Indianapolis after having clawed and scratched their way to 7-4.
That being the case, tight end Pat Freiermuth was non-committal on whether he'd emerge more proud of the three-game winning streak that closed the regular season than he was remorseful over the three-game losing streak that preceded it.
"Depends if we make the playoffs or not," Freiermuth insisted. "It all depends.
"We'll see what happens."
So regrets, they have a few.
And they're not too few to mention.
But nor are they defining.
Whether or not they get to play another game, they Steelers have found their best game and the consistency to continually put it on display.
"For sure," Freiermuth added. "If we get in there, we can be a scary team."
The team the Steelers have become is also what inside linebacker Elandon Roberts was most focused on after Baltimore had been outlasted.
"You can' t regret anything that goes on through a season because it builds your team for this opportunity we're about to get," Roberts said, betraying his belief they'll end up getting the help they need. "You have to take it, and you take those type of stretches and you learn from them so that the same stuff doesn't continue to happen. And then on the winning side of it, you don't just look at a win and say 'oh, we won,' and not fix the mistakes that happened in the win.
"One thing about this team, man, we're well-coached, and everybody takes coaching well, too."
Harris wasn't looking back, either.
"This is my first 10-win year," he noted. "Wish I could take back some games that we lost and we could have had a better record but to hit 10 wins is good for the team, not only that but for 'Mike T.' (head coach Mike Tomlin). How he's been carrying us along this whole year, it really shows how resilient and how calm he always is even when stuff looks bad and there's a lot of negative stuff being said. He always just stays the same person.
"Happy for 'Mike T' and the team."
Added safety Miles Killebrew: "We're just playing great team football, man, and it's really fun. We're genuinely excited about each other's success, we celebrate together.
"It's not a selfish team, and I think that showed (against the Ravens)."
Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, likewise, had no trouble identifying the overriding emotion of the moment.
"Satisfaction," Heyward said. "Proud of the guys, we just keep battling back."