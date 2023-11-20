After further review: Two can play at that game

Four of those comebacks had occurred in fourth quarters, another league-leading designation.

And they arrived for their AFC North Division rematch with Cleveland having won a franchise-record nine consecutive one-score games dating back to last season, a scenario in which their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, had excelled (11-3).

But this time the Browns flipped the script.

The Steelers made it all the way back from a 10-0 deficit but this time they couldn't nudge the game over the finish line.

This time it was the Browns' offense, overwhelmed for much of the second half, that suddenly managed to cobble together the had-to-have-it, game-winning drive in the final seconds.

The voice coming from the TV on the wall in the elevator lobby just outside the press box at Cleveland Browns Stadium probably said it best:

"The Browns just out-Steeler-ed the Steelers."

The frustration in the immediate aftermath in the visitor's locker room was palpable, in part because the Steelers had their chances to maintain their narrative.