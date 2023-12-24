After further review: Attack mode delivers against Cincy

The defense did all that despite playing with Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson alternating next to Elandon Roberts at inside linebacker initially. Myles Jack celebrated his un-retirement by entering the game at the position on Cincinnati's third offensive possession. Safety Miles Killebrew even handled a few snaps inside at times.

When Roberts exited in the second quarter it was the Jack-and-Walker Show when two inside linebackers were required.

On the back end Patrick Peterson started his second career game at safety in career game No. 199 opposite Eric Rowe, who was making his Steelers debut.

And they collectively came up with a performance as inspiring as the three previous ones had been head-scratching.

On to Seattle and still in the fight.

"We just have to lock in," Jack insisted. "It's just good to see us get back on track, eliminate distractions. Coach Tomlin told us 'don't blink,' and we went out there and handled business.

"It's not tough. It's just getting back to the basics, focusing on the things that matter, doing your job, focusing on your square. And if 11 guys are doing their job, it looks pretty good."