After further review: Attack mode delivers against Cincy

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

After further review …

The intensity and aggression with which the Steelers attacked Cincinnati was palpable.

It was omnipresent.

And it delivered an early Christmas present.

The emotion and purpose with which the Steelers played against the Bengals was perhaps best personified by running back Jaylen Warren, who pancaked inside linebacker Germaine Pratt while helping to lead the way on what became a 7-yard jet sweep touchdown run by wide receiver Calvin Austin III (Warren was spotting Pratt seven inches and 35 pounds in that matchup) early in the second quarter.

It was also evident when quarterback Mason Rudolph scrambled for 7 yards on third-and-6 from the Bengals' 10-yard line two possessions later (Rudolph kept churning forward rather than slide as he approached the line to gain and ran through contact to move the chains).

It was unquestionably detectable when wide receiver George Pickens caught a slant on the Steelers' second offensive snap and didn't stop churning down the field until he'd crossed the goal line on what became a spectacular, 86-yard, catch-and-run (mostly run) touchdown.

The defense smashed the run, assaulted the pocket and took the ball away even after losing inside linebacker Elandon Roberts again (this time to a pec injury).

So manically committed were the Steelers to keeping the pedal down that they even threw the ball repeatedly after taking over following a stop on downs at their 5 with 2:14 left in the first half and a 21-point lead already established. That greed ultimately resulted in a 12-play, 64-yard drive and another three points via a 50-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell that sent them to the locker room at halftime up 24-0.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 16 vs. Bengals

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 105

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The defense celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 105

The defense celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The offense huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 105

The offense huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Brett Keisel surprises a fan with Super Bowl ticketsduring a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 105

Brett Keisel surprises a fan with Super Bowl ticketsduring a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Brett Keisel surprises a fan with Super Bowl ticketsduring a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 105

Brett Keisel surprises a fan with Super Bowl ticketsduring a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps0\and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 105

\ps0\and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The offenses huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 105

The offenses huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 105

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The offense huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 105

The offense huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 105

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) \during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) \during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The offense huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 105

The offense huddles during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 105

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 105

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 105

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 105

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It ended 34-11 on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium and it reminded one and all what the Steelers are still capable of, even on the heels of a three-game losing streak that threatened their season if not their sanity.

"We needed it bad," tight end Pat Freiermuth acknowledged.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had sent the tone in the days leading up to a rematch with Cincinnati and their playoff fate hanging in the balance.

"We came in with that mentality," Tomlin insisted. "We talked about scared money not making money all week."

Tomlin walked the walk in addition to talking the talk.

He was obsessively competitive enough to challenge the call of a completed pass that had resulted in a 2-yard gain in advance of fourth-and-13 from the Steelers' 15 in the third quarter's final seconds. The Steelers were leading, 31-8, at the time. The challenge was successful (Tomlin's second in as many tries) and the Bengals ultimately opted for a field goal on fourth-and-15.

It was 31-11 early in the fourth quarter when outside linebacker Alex Highsmith dropped into coverage and came up with a diving interception, the third in a game that also saw the Steelers' defense stop Cincinnati twice on downs.

The defense did all that despite playing with Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson alternating next to Elandon Roberts at inside linebacker initially. Myles Jack celebrated his un-retirement by entering the game at the position on Cincinnati's third offensive possession. Safety Miles Killebrew even handled a few snaps inside at times.

When Roberts exited in the second quarter it was the Jack-and-Walker Show when two inside linebackers were required.

On the back end Patrick Peterson started his second career game at safety in career game No. 199 opposite Eric Rowe, who was making his Steelers debut.

And they collectively came up with a performance as inspiring as the three previous ones had been head-scratching.

On to Seattle and still in the fight.

"We just have to lock in," Jack insisted. "It's just good to see us get back on track, eliminate distractions. Coach Tomlin told us 'don't blink,' and we went out there and handled business.

"It's not tough. It's just getting back to the basics, focusing on the things that matter, doing your job, focusing on your square. And if 11 guys are doing their job, it looks pretty good."

Merry Christmas.

Related Content

news

After further review: The one the Colts took away

Steelers start fast but prove unable to match up in Indianapolis
news

After further review: 'We'll bounce back from it'

Steelers commit to seeking 'redemption' quickly after loss to Cardinals
news

After further review: 'No doubt about it'

Peterson maintains defense sustainable no matter the QB they're facing
news

After further review: Two can play at that game

Browns follow a familiar script while frustrating Steelers in Cleveland
news

After further review: 'Get in there and make a play for us, baby'

Steelers plug leaks with whoever they had to while outlasting Packers
news

After further review: Potential on display in latest comeback 

Their narrative is familiar through eight games but it isn't written in stone
news

After Further Review: 'This team is so relentless'

Intangible that's become a trademark on display again against the Rams
news

After Further Review: In the eye of the beholder

Ugly game against Ravens a thing of beauty if you look closely enough
news

After Further Review: The heart of the matter

Trubisky identifies a potential solution; Harris was way ahead of him
news

After Further Review: Steps in the right direction

Less is more for a ground game that did some heavy lifting in Vegas
news

Re-thinking Watt's possible

Relentless T.J. Watt raising the bar on what can be achieved every week 
Advertising