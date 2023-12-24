After further review: Attack mode delivers against Cincy

After further review …
The intensity and aggression with which the Steelers attacked Cincinnati was palpable.
It was omnipresent.
And it delivered an early Christmas present.
The emotion and purpose with which the Steelers played against the Bengals was perhaps best personified by running back Jaylen Warren, who pancaked inside linebacker Germaine Pratt while helping to lead the way on what became a 7-yard jet sweep touchdown run by wide receiver Calvin Austin III (Warren was spotting Pratt seven inches and 35 pounds in that matchup) early in the second quarter.
It was also evident when quarterback Mason Rudolph scrambled for 7 yards on third-and-6 from the Bengals' 10-yard line two possessions later (Rudolph kept churning forward rather than slide as he approached the line to gain and ran through contact to move the chains).
It was unquestionably detectable when wide receiver George Pickens caught a slant on the Steelers' second offensive snap and didn't stop churning down the field until he'd crossed the goal line on what became a spectacular, 86-yard, catch-and-run (mostly run) touchdown.
The defense smashed the run, assaulted the pocket and took the ball away even after losing inside linebacker Elandon Roberts again (this time to a pec injury).
So manically committed were the Steelers to keeping the pedal down that they even threw the ball repeatedly after taking over following a stop on downs at their 5 with 2:14 left in the first half and a 21-point lead already established. That greed ultimately resulted in a 12-play, 64-yard drive and another three points via a 50-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell that sent them to the locker room at halftime up 24-0.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium
It ended 34-11 on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium and it reminded one and all what the Steelers are still capable of, even on the heels of a three-game losing streak that threatened their season if not their sanity.
"We needed it bad," tight end Pat Freiermuth acknowledged.
Head coach Mike Tomlin had sent the tone in the days leading up to a rematch with Cincinnati and their playoff fate hanging in the balance.
"We came in with that mentality," Tomlin insisted. "We talked about scared money not making money all week."
Tomlin walked the walk in addition to talking the talk.
He was obsessively competitive enough to challenge the call of a completed pass that had resulted in a 2-yard gain in advance of fourth-and-13 from the Steelers' 15 in the third quarter's final seconds. The Steelers were leading, 31-8, at the time. The challenge was successful (Tomlin's second in as many tries) and the Bengals ultimately opted for a field goal on fourth-and-15.
It was 31-11 early in the fourth quarter when outside linebacker Alex Highsmith dropped into coverage and came up with a diving interception, the third in a game that also saw the Steelers' defense stop Cincinnati twice on downs.
The defense did all that despite playing with Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson alternating next to Elandon Roberts at inside linebacker initially. Myles Jack celebrated his un-retirement by entering the game at the position on Cincinnati's third offensive possession. Safety Miles Killebrew even handled a few snaps inside at times.
When Roberts exited in the second quarter it was the Jack-and-Walker Show when two inside linebackers were required.
On the back end Patrick Peterson started his second career game at safety in career game No. 199 opposite Eric Rowe, who was making his Steelers debut.
And they collectively came up with a performance as inspiring as the three previous ones had been head-scratching.
On to Seattle and still in the fight.
"We just have to lock in," Jack insisted. "It's just good to see us get back on track, eliminate distractions. Coach Tomlin told us 'don't blink,' and we went out there and handled business.
"It's not tough. It's just getting back to the basics, focusing on the things that matter, doing your job, focusing on your square. And if 11 guys are doing their job, it looks pretty good."
Merry Christmas.