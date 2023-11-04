After further review: Potential on display in latest comeback 

With 5:06 remaining the offense was still stuck on one touchdown, the Steelers were trailing and the game was in danger of slipping away. But on third-and-6 from the Steelers' 45-yard line, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and quarterback Kenny Pickett made a play.

Both noticed Titans cornerback Tre Avery in press-coverage on Johnson, who was lined up wide-right.

What happened next is what's supposed to happen in such situations.

"I had a certain route based off coverage," Johnson said. "If he was 'press,' it turned into a go-route."

The go-route turned into a 32-yard gain to the Titans' 23, the Steelers' longest play of the night and one of the most critical.

Just five days earlier Pickett and Johnson had succumb to "miscommunication" on what should have been a layup touchdown in what eventually became a 20-10 loss to Jacksonville.