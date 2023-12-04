After further review: 'We'll bounce back from it'

What they need to do first and foremost is not let the disappointment become defining.

The Cardinals game, among other things, provided a painful but at the same time an apparently necessary reminder that the Steelers won't be who they think they can be without their best collective effort.

It takes complementary football in all three phases.

And it takes attention to detail and execution in the weighty moments, no matter the opponent.

"We gotta go into games like these and realize we gotta play our best ball," Fitzpatrick emphasized. "I don't understand why games like this, we should be winning by a lot of points, playing great defense, and when we don't play our best ball that's not the case. They're an NFL team, they get paid too, so they're gonna take advantage of us not playing our best ball.

"Thursday we gotta go out there and focus on us playing our best ball, not worrying about who we're playing, what the record is, who they have at quarterback, X, Y, Z. We need to focus on us and playing our best ball."

They know what can happen when that happens.

Sunday was, among other things, an expensive refresher course on the consequences of not meeting that challenge.

"I think we've seen if we play good football, we don't turn the ball over, we're gonna be in it," Cole said. "(Sunday), we didn't. We didn't play clean football, I turned the ball over, and the game got out of hand.

"You gotta play clean football in this league, especially down the stretch."

As uncharacteristic a development as any was special teams demon and special teams captain Miles Killebrew committing three penalties against Arizona.

That's the type of day it turned out to be for the Steelers.

But they won't have to wait long to seek the redemption Moore referenced.

"No one wants to lose, right?" Killebrew said. "But the positive side is it is a short week.

We're forced to look forward. We can't sit in it. We can't dwell on it.