After Further Review: 'This team is so relentless'

LOS ANGELES _ After further review …
They've been perceived as a team that's lacked an identity in the season's early stages, but that trait has actually been on display all along.
Hiding in plain sight, if you will.
The 2023 Steelers, to this point, at least, are a stubborn bunch.
And a group in possession of individual and collective confidence, even when what's transpiring on the field suggests they ought to feel otherwise.
The tough-minded, stay-the-course, grind-it-out component of who they are was apparent again on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Take a look at the best photos from the Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium
Just as it had been after they'd been whacked by San Francisco, for openers.
Just as it had been throughout a game against Cleveland they had to find a way to win, by any means necessary.
Just as it had been after a relative no-show in Houston, during a traditional back-and-forth slugfest with Baltimore.
Through three quarters on Sunday the Steelers were being dominated everywhere but on the scoreboard.
They had managed six first downs to the Rams' 17, 110 total net yards to the Rams' 334, one third-down conversion (in seven tries) to the Rams' nine (on 14 attempts).
The Steelers had run 33 offensive plays to the Rams' 54 through the first 45 minutes.
They had possessed the ball for 16:19 to the Rams' 28:14.
And yet somehow they trailed by just seven, at 17-10.
That was more than enough incentive, as it turned out, to stay in the fight until they eventually got it right.
And once they did, the Steelers were something to behold.
The fourth quarter flipped the script on the way to a 24-17 victory.
Call it another result that could be characterized as improbable.
But it wouldn't have happened if they weren't who they are.
The Steelers absorbed plenty of negativity, disappointment and frustration through the first three quarters and they absolutely made their share of mistakes.
But they kept coming, kept competing no matter what.
Maybe that's the biggest reason why they're 4-2 and suddenly looking like a team that's starting to have some answers to the questions that have been gnawing at them ever since they were exposed as not ready for prime time against the 49ers.
They outlasted the Rams because quarterback Kenny Pickett attacked with confidence and accuracy.
Pickett was able to do that eventually because the offensive line didn't let dominating defensive tackle Aaron Donald wreck the game, just as it hadn't when confronted by elite edge rushers Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.
Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren got significant touches at running back and both found the end zone.
Both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens made game-changing plays at wide receiver, and in doing so reminded everybody what that's supposed to look like, and what the Steelers had been lacking ever since Johnson got hurt in the opener.
And the division of labor in the secondary found a regular spot for rookie Joey Porter Jr. beyond the six-defensive backs "dime," and ample opportunities for veteran Patrick Peterson to line up at safety, nickel cornerback or at something other than the outside cornerback position he'd been predominantly playing previously.
Throw in outside linebacker T.J. Watt making another All-World play and the Steelers looked like a team that might just be justified in believing in itself and its ability to will itself to the desired result after all.
"This team is so relentless," Peterson assessed.
That's an identity they can continue to grow.