After Further Review: 'This team is so relentless'

Pickett was able to do that eventually because the offensive line didn't let dominating defensive tackle Aaron Donald wreck the game, just as it hadn't when confronted by elite edge rushers Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren got significant touches at running back and both found the end zone.

Both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens made game-changing plays at wide receiver, and in doing so reminded everybody what that's supposed to look like, and what the Steelers had been lacking ever since Johnson got hurt in the opener.

And the division of labor in the secondary found a regular spot for rookie Joey Porter Jr. beyond the six-defensive backs "dime," and ample opportunities for veteran Patrick Peterson to line up at safety, nickel cornerback or at something other than the outside cornerback position he'd been predominantly playing previously.

Throw in outside linebacker T.J. Watt making another All-World play and the Steelers looked like a team that might just be justified in believing in itself and its ability to will itself to the desired result after all.

"This team is so relentless," Peterson assessed.