After Further Review: 'This team is so relentless'

Oct 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

LOS ANGELES _ After further review …

They've been perceived as a team that's lacked an identity in the season's early stages, but that trait has actually been on display all along.

Hiding in plain sight, if you will.

The 2023 Steelers, to this point, at least, are a stubborn bunch.

And a group in possession of individual and collective confidence, even when what's transpiring on the field suggests they ought to feel otherwise.

The tough-minded, stay-the-course, grind-it-out component of who they are was apparent again on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

PHOTOS: Best of Week 7 at Rams

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 72

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 72

Huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 72

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 72

Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 72

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 72

Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 72

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Just as it had been after they'd been whacked by San Francisco, for openers.

Just as it had been throughout a game against Cleveland they had to find a way to win, by any means necessary.

Just as it had been after a relative no-show in Houston, during a traditional back-and-forth slugfest with Baltimore.

Through three quarters on Sunday the Steelers were being dominated everywhere but on the scoreboard.

They had managed six first downs to the Rams' 17, 110 total net yards to the Rams' 334, one third-down conversion (in seven tries) to the Rams' nine (on 14 attempts).

The Steelers had run 33 offensive plays to the Rams' 54 through the first 45 minutes.

They had possessed the ball for 16:19 to the Rams' 28:14.

And yet somehow they trailed by just seven, at 17-10.

That was more than enough incentive, as it turned out, to stay in the fight until they eventually got it right.

And once they did, the Steelers were something to behold.

The fourth quarter flipped the script on the way to a 24-17 victory.

Call it another result that could be characterized as improbable.

But it wouldn't have happened if they weren't who they are.

The Steelers absorbed plenty of negativity, disappointment and frustration through the first three quarters and they absolutely made their share of mistakes.

But they kept coming, kept competing no matter what.

Maybe that's the biggest reason why they're 4-2 and suddenly looking like a team that's starting to have some answers to the questions that have been gnawing at them ever since they were exposed as not ready for prime time against the 49ers.

They outlasted the Rams because quarterback Kenny Pickett attacked with confidence and accuracy.

Pickett was able to do that eventually because the offensive line didn't let dominating defensive tackle Aaron Donald wreck the game, just as it hadn't when confronted by elite edge rushers Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren got significant touches at running back and both found the end zone.

Both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens made game-changing plays at wide receiver, and in doing so reminded everybody what that's supposed to look like, and what the Steelers had been lacking ever since Johnson got hurt in the opener.

And the division of labor in the secondary found a regular spot for rookie Joey Porter Jr. beyond the six-defensive backs "dime," and ample opportunities for veteran Patrick Peterson to line up at safety, nickel cornerback or at something other than the outside cornerback position he'd been predominantly playing previously.

Throw in outside linebacker T.J. Watt making another All-World play and the Steelers looked like a team that might just be justified in believing in itself and its ability to will itself to the desired result after all.

"This team is so relentless," Peterson assessed.

That's an identity they can continue to grow.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: In the eye of the beholder

Ugly game against Ravens a thing of beauty if you look closely enough
news

After Further Review: The heart of the matter

Trubisky identifies a potential solution; Harris was way ahead of him
news

After Further Review: Steps in the right direction

Less is more for a ground game that did some heavy lifting in Vegas
news

Re-thinking Watt's possible

Relentless T.J. Watt raising the bar on what can be achieved every week 
news

After Further Review: 'Part of sports'

49ers' prowess, lack of play-making and the unforeseen doom Steelers
news

Taking their calculated shots when opportunity knocks

Kenny Pickett intends to stay aggressive in challenging 1-on-1 coverage 
news

Time for 'Dime' coincides with rookie's debut

Patrick Peterson gets the effect Joey Porter Jr. can have in secondary
news

Chemistry apparent, shots taken and a TD for openers

Individual, collective potential on display from the start against Bucs
news

After Further Review: Playoff caliber if not playoff eligible 

Steelers' complete redemptive late-season run with win over Cleveland
news

After Further Review: 'That's a Coach Tomlin-led football team'

Steelers' resiliency on display again in prime time survival of Ravens
news

After Further Review: Immaculate enough

Steelers rise to the occasion and steal another one from the Raiders
Advertising