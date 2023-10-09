After Further Review: In the eye of the beholder

A week after being called out by their head coach for a lack of physicality, the Steelers brought what they had to bring.

And no matter what happened, they just kept bringing it.

There's value in that, especially for a team with more apparent concerns than the Steelers' 3-2 record and first-place standing in the AFC North Division would suggest as they enter a much needed bye week.

There's stuff to clean up, to be certain (they can start with how not to get a penalty when they're trying to bleed the clock by taking a knee).

But they still get the whatever-it-takes component associated with playing the Ravens.

And Pickett still has the clutch gene and can still dial that up when needed.

And that's a lot to build on moving forward.

Pickett maintained afterward the Steelers had prepared for "a marathon-type game."

The same can be said for most seasons, particularly this one.

Playing Baltimore was a timely reminder.

It was a slog and the Steelers had to grapple along the way to overcome mistakes and counter-punches by the Ravens before eventually figuring out just enough to tip the balance.

And yeah, they got a lot of breaks along the way.

But they were able to make just enough plays in all three phases and inflict just enough of their will when necessary.