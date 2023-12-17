After further review: The one the Colts took away

There was at least one play that could perhaps be attributed to "Minshew Magic," but on too many of the rest the Colts methodically won the critical matchups.

The former occurred on third-and-5 from the Steelers' 49-yard line with 13:03 left in the second quarter. The Steelers were ahead, 13-0, and a third-down stop away from getting the ball back. The Colts had managed three first downs, had missed a field goal and had a punt blocked at that juncture. The Steelers had scored two touchdowns on three possessions, the first by refusing to settle for anything less than the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the Colts' 1.