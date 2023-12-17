After further review: The one the Colts took away

Dec 16, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

INDIANAPOLIS _ After further review …

There was at least one play that could perhaps be attributed to "Minshew Magic," but on too many of the rest the Colts methodically won the critical matchups.

Emphatically.

That's how what both teams were perceiving as a playoff game gradually turned into a 30-13 blowout.

The former occurred on third-and-5 from the Steelers' 49-yard line with 13:03 left in the second quarter. The Steelers were ahead, 13-0, and a third-down stop away from getting the ball back. The Colts had managed three first downs, had missed a field goal and had a punt blocked at that juncture. The Steelers had scored two touchdowns on three possessions, the first by refusing to settle for anything less than the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the Colts' 1.

They were on their way.

And then Gardner Minshew dropped back to pass and navigated a four-man rush by stepping up and then through the gap between outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Armon Watts on the way to the flat. Minshew stayed shy of the line of scrimmage and gradually retreated as he drifted toward the sideline, staying ahead of the pursuit of Watts and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Minshew gestured with his left hand, presumably to redirect a route downfield, and finally let it fly just before Watts arrived.

The ball found its way over leaping defensive back Trenton Thompson at the 33 and into the hands of wide receiver Michael Pittman at the 28. Pittman wasn't stopped until he was knocked out of bounds at the Steelers' 7.

Two plays later the Colts were in the end zone and the game had changed.

That one, the Steelers could dismiss as happenstance, as what can take place when professionals are resourceful enough to improvise a play under pressure when one is necessary.

But the rest was all Indianapolis inflicting its will.

That became most apparent in the ground game. The Colts ended up running for 170 yards and averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Practice squad call-up Tyler Goodson provided 69 yards on 11 attempts, the first 11 carries of his NFL career. And Trey Sermon delivered 88 yards on 17 tries, 1 yard shy of his career high in a career that included stints with San Francisco and Philadelphia prior to landing in Indy.

The Colts ran the ball 13 straight times on a 15-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and a 27-13 lead with 9:17 left in the fourth quarter.

The Colts' third and fourth running backs were more productive than Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Colts also registered four sacks to the Steelers' three. Like the ground game, that was a matchup the Steelers needed to win going against second-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann and rookie fill-in right tackle Blake Freeland.

But they didn't.

And the Steelers proved unable to consistently exploit rookie cornerbacks JuJu Brents, a second-round pick playing for the first time since Oct. 22, and Jaylon Jones, a seventh-round selection.

The Steelers lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and in a game with profound playoff implications committed eight penalties for 101 yards to the Colts' two for 10.

The war of attrition was about the only aspect that evened out. The Colts lost running back Zack Moss (arm) and Pittman (concussion). The Steelers lost safeties Damontae Kazee (to ejection) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee).

The rest was all Indianapolis, not initially but eventually.

"Losing football," was one of Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin's characterizations.

In every matchup that mattered.

