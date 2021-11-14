Tomlin: 'We didn't do enough'

Too sloppy to win: When Coach Mike Tomlin said after the Steelers 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions that it was too sloppy to win, he wasn't talking about the miserable weather.

He was talking about the play on the field.

"Just too sloppy to win," said Tomlin. "Core fundamental things. We didn't tackle well enough throughout the game defensively. In the most critical moments we didn't maintain possession of the ball on offense, and so we've got to accept responsibility for the outcome of the game, and we do.

"We look at what it is that we can do and how we could have done it better in terms of changing the outcome of the game, but we didn't do enough. Those are two of the things that highlighted it just from a knee-jerk response or a feel in terms of watching it from within the stadium.

"We'll make the necessary corrections and learn from this hopefully and move forward."

Tomlin said he acknowledged the fight from the players, but he stopped short of congratulating them for fighting because it's what is expected.