Tomlin on control, two-minute offense, and QBs

"I thought Mitch played well," said Tomlin. "I thought he created and extended some things when there wasn't much there. But we got to do a better job of protecting him and having some semblance of a run game if you want a fair evaluation and I'm just being bluntly honest."

"That is all I planned to play him," said Tomlin. "I would like to possess the ball more in the first half and thus have a bigger body of work. But some things are outside of your control. We've got to get first downs in order for that to happen. Oftentimes when you're not possessing the ball enough there's not enough snaps to go around for everyone, so it can be said for some of the offensive people that we wanted to take a look at. A lack of conversions limits some of that."