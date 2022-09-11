Tomlin on fight, Minkah and not blinking

Game balls all around: The Steelers had five rookies dressed for Sunday's game, as well as 11 veterans who never suited up for the black and gold.

And after the game, Tomlin gave them game balls.

"It's' good to come in here in a hostile environment and not blink, particularly with the number of new guys, whether they're rookies or new to us," said Tomlin. "I just gave all the new guys game balls. The guys that have been here before, this is their expectation. They know what the standard of expectation is. But I can't say enough about the new guys, and they came along side and fought as if they have been here. That is so critical in environments like this."

Among those was quarterback Mitch Trubisky. While his numbers might not jump off the page with 21 of 38 completions for 194 yards and a touchdown, he did what he had to do, especially with the game on the line in overtime.