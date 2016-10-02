Xtra Points: Bell rings, Ben rocks, Cam rules

Bell rings again: Running back Le'Veon Bell returned to the field for the Steelers after missing the first three games of the season and his presence was definitely felt. Bell finished the game with 18 carries for 144 yards and had five receptions for 34 yards.
"It felt real good," said Bell. "I was glad to be out there. I didn't feel like I was rusty. I was more anxious than anything. Once I got out there I was like I need my first hit and I will be good. Once I got my carries it felt normal. I was in the flow of the game."
It was the 22nd time in his career that he went over 100 yards from scrimmage and the ninth time he has rushed for over 100 yards.
Sack attack: At the end of last week Cameron Heyward preached patience for the Steelers defense. He felt confident that when sacks finally came, they would come in bunches.
"If we want to get sacks, we have to do everything before then," said Heyward prior to the game. "We have to be patient. Everybody has to be patient. We have to take care of our job. I think we have to be more aware and just kind of pick up the little things. We think we can get more tackles for loss and sacks."
That was the case on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, and it began with Heyward. Heyward sacked Chiefs' quarterback Alex Smith three times, a single game career-high. Heyward also tied Keith Gary for the fourth-most sacks by a Steelers' defensive lineman with 25.
"I thought we applied pressure up the middle," said Heyward. "It was a collective effort."
Vince Williams also had a sack, and led the defense with 15 tackles.
Ben being Ben:** Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on point against the Chiefs, completing 22 of 27 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. At one point in the early going he had three straight completions, all for touchdowns.
This was Roethlisberger's 47th 300-yard game and his fifth career regular-season game with at least five touchdown passes. He became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least five touchdown passes in five games, joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, George Blanda and Tom Brady.
Making it count: Antonio Brown had only four receptions, but he made them count as two of them were for touchdowns. Brown had two first quarter touchdowns, one a four-yard grab and the other a 38-yard touchdown.
Ouch: The Steelers were once again hit with the injury bug, and while the status of players won't be known until Tuesday, Coach Mike Tomlin did provide the laundry list of injuries.
"On the injury front, we have a number of things that happened in game, and we'll continue to deal with," said Tomlin. "Probably will have more detailed information for you on Tuesday. Darrius Heyward-Bey had a shoulder that's being evaluated. Marcus Gilbert has a mid-foot injury that's being evaluated. Anthony Chickillo had a left knee injury that's being evaluated. Ryan Harris has a hematoma on his leg that's being evaluated. Ryan Shazier has a left ankle with some description."