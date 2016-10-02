Xtra Points: Bell rings, Ben rocks, Cam rules

"It felt real good," said Bell. "I was glad to be out there. I didn't feel like I was rusty. I was more anxious than anything. Once I got out there I was like I need my first hit and I will be good. Once I got my carries it felt normal. I was in the flow of the game."

It was the 22nd time in his career that he went over 100 yards from scrimmage and the ninth time he has rushed for over 100 yards.

Sack attack: At the end of last week Cameron Heyward preached patience for the Steelers defense. He felt confident that when sacks finally came, they would come in bunches.

"If we want to get sacks, we have to do everything before then," said Heyward prior to the game. "We have to be patient. Everybody has to be patient. We have to take care of our job. I think we have to be more aware and just kind of pick up the little things. We think we can get more tackles for loss and sacks."

That was the case on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, and it began with Heyward. Heyward sacked Chiefs' quarterback Alex Smith three times, a single game career-high. Heyward also tied Keith Gary for the fourth-most sacks by a Steelers' defensive lineman with 25.

"I thought we applied pressure up the middle," said Heyward. "It was a collective effort."

Vince Williams also had a sack, and led the defense with 15 tackles.