Xtra Points: Bell on fire, 'D' cools Bills

Dec 11, 2016 at 09:30 AM

Bell on fire: On a cold, snowy day the Steelers needed their ground game and Le'Veon Bell answered.

"He is a Columbus, Ohio and East Lansing runner," said Coach Mike Tomlin of Bell being used to the conditions. "That was one of the things that attracted us to him. These environments are not foreign to him. He relishes the opportunity to perform in them."  

Bell had a career day in the 27-20 win over the Bills, rushing for a Steelers' single-game record 236 yards on a career-high 38 carries. Bell also had the hat trick, scoring three touchdowns for the first time in his career. Bell added four receptions for 62 yards, for a total of 298 yards from scrimmage.

"The offensive line did a great job opening up the holes," said Bell. "It was a total team effort"

Bell, who rushed for more yards than any back ever did against the Bills, went over 1,000 yards for the season for the second time in his career. He also tied the record for most 200-yard rushing games in a career with two, tying Willie Parker.

"I can't say enough about the run game," said Tomlin. "When I talk about the run game, it's not just Le'Veon Bell. Our guys up front did a heck of a job. Fullback Roosevelt Nix, our big personnel packages, they did a good job of blocking a myriad of fronts. As the game wore on they threw a lot at us."Sack attack: It wasn't just the running game that was on fire against the Bills. The Steelers brought pressure and it paid off.

The defense got to Bills' quarterback Tyrod Taylor for five sacks, including two by Bud Dupree, who along with William Gay got the work at outside linebacker, bringing up the conversation about the rotation at outside linebacker once again.

"We played who we choose to play because we thought they could be effective," said Tomlin, who said he was tired of talking about the rotation.

Also adding sacks were Sean Davis with one and a half, Ryan Shazier with one, and Stephon Tuitt with half a sack.

Shazier led the defense with eight tackles and had a pass defensed, Davis had seven tackles, and Dupree had five tackles.**

Nowhere to run:**  It was the Bills running game that was getting all of the attention heading into the game, as they entered Sunday as the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack. But the defense shut down the Bills' ground game, holding LeSean McCoy to only 27 yards on 12 carries, while Tyrod Taylor only had two yards rushing. The Bills managed just 67 yards rushing on 18 carries, a 3.7-yard average.

"We pride ourselves on trying to stop the run," said Stephon Tuitt. "To come out here and stop prolific guys like McCoy and Tyrod Taylor, we take great pride in that."  Staying hot: The Steelers have won four straight games, remaining hot when everything is on the line.

"This is now or never," said Bell. "This is the time you make or break the season. We play with that sense of urgency, that sense of desperation. We take every game one-by-one. We make sure we go out there and get the win, whether it's ugly or pretty."   They said it: Tomlin on what getting his 100th regular season win means to him: "It means I have been here a while."* *

