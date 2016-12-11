Xtra Points: Bell on fire, 'D' cools Bills

Bell had a career day in the 27-20 win over the Bills, rushing for a Steelers' single-game record 236 yards on a career-high 38 carries. Bell also had the hat trick, scoring three touchdowns for the first time in his career. Bell added four receptions for 62 yards, for a total of 298 yards from scrimmage.

"The offensive line did a great job opening up the holes," said Bell. "It was a total team effort"

Bell, who rushed for more yards than any back ever did against the Bills, went over 1,000 yards for the season for the second time in his career. He also tied the record for most 200-yard rushing games in a career with two, tying Willie Parker.

"I can't say enough about the run game," said Tomlin. "When I talk about the run game, it's not just Le'Veon Bell. Our guys up front did a heck of a job. Fullback Roosevelt Nix, our big personnel packages, they did a good job of blocking a myriad of fronts. As the game wore on they threw a lot at us."Sack attack: It wasn't just the running game that was on fire against the Bills. The Steelers brought pressure and it paid off.

The defense got to Bills' quarterback Tyrod Taylor for five sacks, including two by Bud Dupree, who along with William Gay got the work at outside linebacker, bringing up the conversation about the rotation at outside linebacker once again.

"We played who we choose to play because we thought they could be effective," said Tomlin, who said he was tired of talking about the rotation.

Also adding sacks were Sean Davis with one and a half, Ryan Shazier with one, and Stephon Tuitt with half a sack.