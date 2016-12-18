Xtra Points: A spark, 'The Wizard'

Bell ringer:** Le'Veon Bell once again provided the spark on offense in the Steelers 24-20 win over the Bengals. While his numbers weren't what many have become accustomed to, he had 23 carries for 93 yards.

Bell also had five receptions for 38 yards. He now has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in six consecutive games and in 10 of the 11 games he has played in 2016.

D gets it done: It was a tale of two halves against the Bengals. In the first half the Bengals had 15 first downs and 68 yards rushing. The Bengals finished the game with 19 first downs, and in the second half a fired-up defense held them to eight, yes eight yards rushing.

"We are going to fight until the last whistle," said Ryan Shazier. "We understood we weren't playing good enough in the first half. We knew we had to come out and play better ball and that's what we did. We really didn't do much different. We just did our job better. Everybody understood they weren't doing their job good enough. They weren't beating the guy in front of them. They just weren't doing enough. We came in and understood that's what we need to do."

Off to see the wizard: Two weeks ago Chris Boswell was inactive battling an abdominal injury. Today he connected on a single game career high six field goals, tying a Steelers record for most field goals in a game (Jeff Reed: 12/1/02 and Gary Anderson: 10/23/88).

"I was hitting the ball well," said Boswell. "Getting six field goals and making six of them is a pretty good day."

Boswell accounted for 18 of the Steelers 24 points in the win, and they weren't chip shots. He hit from 49 yards three times, once from 45 yards, and also from 40 and 30 yards. Not a bad day at the office by a long shot.

"Boswell did a heck of a job making sure all of our possessions were productive ones," said Tomlin. "I can't say enough about his effort. He kicked six field goals. That is big business. He needs no endorsement from me. I just gave him a game ball."