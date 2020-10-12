What'll they think of next?

"That's a new formation we put in this week, with (wide receiver) Ray-Ray (McCloud) in the game, taking the (running) back out, and we went to it a couple times today," Roethlisberger explained. "So we expected them on that particular play to kind of go with an all-out blitz. They sat back in a 'Cover 2' zone, and it just wasn't what we expected, so I saw that and I changed the play.

"I think the coolest part about the whole thing is we've never run the play I called with that formation or that group on the field. So Chase has never been in that spot. Ray-Ray has never been in that spot. The other three (wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington and tight end Eric Ebron) kind of know what they were supposed to do but yeah, we changed the play and I can't say enough about Chase getting down the middle of the field and kind of making that play for us."

Roethlisberger added he gave Claypool "a little bit of a cue" as to what to do.

Claypool characterized the pair's pre-snap communication as much more than that.

"I actually had to ask him what I was doing," Claypool said. "He just told me. He kinda told the whole defense, which is my fault, but it worked out."

Claypool's third touchdown of the day, a pass to the sideline at the back of a bunch formation that also included running backs James Conner and Trey Edmunds and tight end Vance McDonald that turned into a 5-yard score early in the third quarter, was another first.

"I've honestly never even got that ball in practice," Claypool maintained.