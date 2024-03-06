Triple Take: Quarterbacks

Matt's Take ...

Of course, all eyes are always on the quarterback position, and this looks an excellent class with five potential first-round picks as well as a host of intriguing Day 2 prospects that could go on to become starters at the NFL level. While this looks like a very strong group of first round picks, proceed with caution. The 2021 quarterback class (Trevor Lawrence first overall, Zach Wilson second, Trey Lance third, Justin Fields 11th and Mac Jones 15th) and the 2018 class (Baker Mayfield first, Sam Darnold third, Josh Allen seventh, Josh Rosen 10th and Lamar Jackson 32nd) were promising classes that have just a few huge hits in the first round. But these classes also are great demonstrations that taking a quarterback in the first round can be very risky and doesn't always go to plan. That being said, there is a lot of talent in this 2024 class, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the first three players off the board are all quarterbacks.

Sleeper - Devin Leary, Kentucky (6-1, 215 lbs.) - Leary had an exceptional 2021 season, but inconsistent play as well as injuries haven't done Leary a lot of favors since. Still, he showed out well at the East-West Shrine Game and most recently, at the NFL Scouting Combine. Leary has worked under center and in a pro-style attack more than most quarterbacks in this draft class. He has average athleticism and needs work as an anticipatory passer, but Leary has a live arm. There could be something to work with here.

#5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 214 lbs.) - Nix has an immense amount of experience at the college level, at both Auburn and then at Oregon. He's a rare five-year starter and turned 25 years old in February. Nix has started 61 games in college! Nix is considered an excellent leader and a very mature player as he prepares for the NFL. He has good tools overall, including big hands. Nix controls the football well. He throws with touch and accuracy, but a very high percentage of his passes are attempted at or behind the line of scrimmage. Still, Nix can make plays with his legs and alter his arm angles and can improvise when plays break down, although he has just average arm talent. This is an efficient prospect that should translate quickly to the NFL game and does an outstanding job with pre-snap reads and protecting the football.

#4 - JJ McCarthy, Michigan (6-2 ½, 219 lbs.) - The quarterback of the National Champion Wolverines, McCarthy has won plenty of games at the college level going 27-1 as a starter. Toughness and leadership might be McCarthy's greatest strengths, but he is also a very good athlete, and the ball jumps out of his hands. He is a highly accurate passer and throws with good anticipation. The concerns here are that McCarthy still needs to develop as a touch passer, particularly on layered throws and that Michigan often heavily relied on its elite ground attack rather than asking McCarthy to carry the offense. This looks like an improving player, but he must continue to build up his frame and add more body armor.

#3 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 223 lbs.) - Maye has prototypical traits. He is a fantastic athlete with a great arm and body for the position. But Maye's 2022 season was more impressive than his final season at Chapel Hill. He tried to do too much at times and his decision making was sometimes questionable. But Maye still has star potential without question. He is fearless with the arm to back it up. He has very light feet for someone his size and some twitch to his movements. When things don't go to plan, Maye can still rip a defense apart. He could end up as the best quarterback in the entire 2024 draft class when it is all said and done and a tier-one NFL starter.

#2 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210 lbs.) - Daniels was fantastic last season and walked away with the Heisman Trophy. He had two spectacular wide receivers to throw to, but in no way should that take away from what Daniels accomplished. He is tall and wiry, but ideally, he could add more good weight going forward. Daniels takes a ton of big hits in the pocket, but especially as a runner. He must protect himself better. He is a rare runner of the football but can also anticipate extremely well as a passer. Daniels does a great job throwing his receivers open, particularly against zone coverage. Deep passing is a real strength for Daniels. He shows excellent football intelligence, rarely puts the ball in harm's way, but still generates a ton of big plays. It should be noted that Daniels only has one year of big-time production, but he was the best quarterback in the country in 2023.