Triple Take: A closer look at the Edge Rushers

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the edge rushers. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
The opinions of these Steelers Radio Network personalities do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Stay up-to-date with Steelers draft news by downloading the Steelers Official Mobile App (Apple Store | Google Play) and enabling the "Draft" push notification category (More --> Settings --> Notifications).
Dale's Take ...
This group might be lacking in some overall star power, but it's got some depth. And edge rushers come in all shapes and sizes, dependent on what a team is looking for. These are guys who also can be key cogs on special teams, as well, something that team might take note of considering the new changes to the kickoff rule.
First Take
5 - Chris Braswell, Alabama (6-3, 251 lbs.)
4 - Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)
3 - Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)
2 - Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)
1 - Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan (6-3, 267 lbs.)
4 - Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)
3 - Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)
2 - Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)
1 - Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)
Worth noting: My sleeper on the first take in this series was Mohamed Kamara of Colorado State. He's the perfect fit for a team looking for a high-energy developmental player who had 30.5 sacks in college, second behind only Clark Haggans in Colorado State history. … Jaylx Hunt of Houston Christian is a small-school prospect who is an intriguing mix of size (6-4, 252) and speed (4.63-second 40). He began his career at Cornell before transferring for his final two college seasons. He had 13.5 sacks the past two seasons in Houston Christian's 3-4 defensive scheme. … UCLA's other edge rusher opposite Latu, Gabriel Murphy, is a North Texas transfer who showed off a 39.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine to go along with a 4.68 40. His vertical jump tied for the best at the position. Murphy had 16 tackles for a loss and 8 sacks in 2023. … Utah's Jonah Ellis is the son of former NFL defensive tackle Luther Ellis. In fact, he's one of 12 children in the Ellis family (5 biological and seven adopted). Jonah Ellis just turned 21 and is coming off a season in which he had 12 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss at Utah, which has been sneaky good at producing NFL defenders in recent years. … Clemson's Xavier Thomas was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Florida coming out of high school in 2017 and No. 3 nationally. He's slightly overaged at nearly 25, but there's athletic upside, particularly as a special teams ace thanks to his strong finish as a tackler. He forced six fumbles in his career. … Troy's Javon Solomon (6-1, 246) is slightly undersized, but was highly productive in 2023, posting 18 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks. ... NCAA sack leader Jalen Green of James Madison is a high-energy pass rusher, but at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, he's a little undersized. He also suffered a season-ending knee injury late last season. It will be interesting to see where he lands.
Matt's Take …
Over many of the recent draft classes, there is an edge pass-rusher that is an easy selection at the top of the draft. That isn't the case this year. In fact, there should be much debate as to who the top edge defender is in this class and much of that would come down to what each respective defensive scheme is looking for at the position. The depth here is fine, not great. Nonetheless, this is a position that is always in great demand and shopping for quality edge defenders in the free agent market gets expensive very quickly. Therefore, we will see plenty of prospects at this position drafted on Thursday and Friday.
First Take
5-Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)
4-Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-5, 285 lbs.)
3-Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)
2-Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)
1-Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-5, 285 lbs.)
4-Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)
3-Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)
2-Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)
1-Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)
Worth noting: While it is still the same five names at the top, there was much shuffling since the first go around. Latu goes to the top for one reason: he is the best football player right now at this position. His tape is outstanding. Maybe Latu doesn't have the upside of Turner, a clearly superior athlete, but Latu is one of the most plug-and-play edge defenders to enter the league in recent memory. ... Chop and Darius Robinson swap spots as well and both should end up being drafted in the first round. Darius falls to five because he might really be an interior defensive lineman. He has done plenty of both at Missouri and handled all his alignment assignments well at the college level, but his projection is a little cloudier in terms of his NFL usage. ... A prospect that can be easy to overlook is Latu's teammate, Gabriel Murphy. Murphy benefited from the force of nature that Latu was and the immense attention he demanded, but Murphy had eight sacks and a ton of pressures. He is a little overaged and Murphy isn't a top-notch athlete with great length, but his hustle is outstanding, and he plays the run well on the edge. His game should translate to the league. ... Connecticut's Eric Watts only had two sacks last season, but seven in 2022. Watts is very intriguing mostly because of his ideal body and traits for the position. He added 50-plus pounds since enrolling in college-and it is all good weight to go along with his long arms and sculpted frame. Watts is powerful, can bend, but needs more work to put it all together. Maybe he is an impact player in 2025.
Mike's Take …
The group of available Edge rushers ranks behind offensive tackle and wide receiver in terms of perceived star power and depth available at the position (as does every other position). Quarterback might also prove to be a position that delivers more in terms of impact (although it's always wait and see with QBs). And cornerback may, likewise, make more headlines in terms of quality and quantity. But the Edge rushers will nonetheless be summoned early and often. They're critical to the success of any defense and they're needed in numbers.
First Take
5 - Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)
4 - Chris Braswell, Alabama (6-3, 251 lbs.)
3 - Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)
2 - Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)
1 - Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)
4 - Chris Braswell, Alabama (6-3, 251 lbs.)
3 - Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)
2 - Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)
1 - Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)
Worth noting: Kansas' Austin Booker was the "sleeper" upon publication of the First Take, in large part because of the comparisons he's drawn to Maxx Crosby. Booker's alarm is now going off and the sharp evaluators are resisting the temptation to hit the snooze button … Houston's Nelson Ceaser led the Big XII with 9.5 sacks in 2023. He was a captain for the Cougars … Texas Tech's Myles Cole is a sixth-year player who spent his first four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. He can run and he's impressed evaluators with his ability to hold the point of attack … Utah's Jonah Elliss had 12 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 2023. His father Luther was a defensive lineman for 10 NFL seasons with Detroit and Denver. Brothers Kaden and Christian played in the NFL in 2023, and brother Noah spent time on Philadelphia's practice squad … Michigan's Jaylen Harrell led the Wolverines with 6.5 sacks in 2023. His relentlessness was also on display during Senior Bowl Week in Mobile, Ala. His father James played seven NFL seasons for the Lions and one for the Chiefs at linebacker … Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt is about to put Houston Christian on the map. He's a former safety at Cornell who ended up becoming the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 … Penn State's Adisa Isaac probably won't be drafted ahead of Robinson, but it won't take long for Isaac's name to be called once his PSU teammate on the edge has been selected … Notre Dame's Javontae Jean-Baptiste spent his first four seasons at Ohio State. He led the Irish with a career-high five sacks and a career-high 10.5 tackles for a loss in 2023. Jean-Baptiste plays with effort and covers a lot of ground as a result … Mississippi's Cedric Johnson ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash at the position at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.63). His speed and explosiveness translated to a combined 16 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons … Colorado State's Mohamed Kamara ran a 4.57 40 in Indianapolis (second at the position) and was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was a captain at CSU who impressed NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a player who has "a real toughness about him," and one who "knows how to rush." … Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland has generated a lot of buzz as a player who ranks either just inside or just outside the Top 5 at the position. Kneeland's power rush will "test your break system," according to Jeremiah … UCLA's Gabriel Murphy played opposite Latu and produced a career-high eight sacks in 2023 (the duo accounted for 21). Murphy, like his twin brother Grayson, played at North Texas for three seasons and then at UCLA for two … Charlotte's Eyabi Okie-Anoma is a well-traveled prospect who played at Alabama, Tennessee-Martin and Michigan before finishing at Charlotte. "As a scout you question, he's bounced around a bunch," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks noted. "But from a physical standpoint, he has a lot of the traits you're looking for." … Troy's Javon Solomon led FBS with 16 sacks in 2023. He got the passer on the ground 11 times in 2021 … Washington's Bralen Trice is another player who might be among the first five selected at the position (he's been mocked as a late-first-round selection). Trice accounted for 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons.