Triple Take: A closer look at the Edge Rushers

5 - Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.)

4 - Chris Braswell, Alabama (6-3, 251 lbs.)

3 - Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.)

2 - Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.)

1 - Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-3, 247 lbs.)

Worth noting: Kansas' Austin Booker was the "sleeper" upon publication of the First Take, in large part because of the comparisons he's drawn to Maxx Crosby. Booker's alarm is now going off and the sharp evaluators are resisting the temptation to hit the snooze button … Houston's Nelson Ceaser led the Big XII with 9.5 sacks in 2023. He was a captain for the Cougars … Texas Tech's Myles Cole is a sixth-year player who spent his first four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. He can run and he's impressed evaluators with his ability to hold the point of attack … Utah's Jonah Elliss had 12 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 2023. His father Luther was a defensive lineman for 10 NFL seasons with Detroit and Denver. Brothers Kaden and Christian played in the NFL in 2023, and brother Noah spent time on Philadelphia's practice squad … Michigan's Jaylen Harrell led the Wolverines with 6.5 sacks in 2023. His relentlessness was also on display during Senior Bowl Week in Mobile, Ala. His father James played seven NFL seasons for the Lions and one for the Chiefs at linebacker … Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt is about to put Houston Christian on the map. He's a former safety at Cornell who ended up becoming the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 … Penn State's Adisa Isaac probably won't be drafted ahead of Robinson, but it won't take long for Isaac's name to be called once his PSU teammate on the edge has been selected … Notre Dame's Javontae Jean-Baptiste spent his first four seasons at Ohio State. He led the Irish with a career-high five sacks and a career-high 10.5 tackles for a loss in 2023. Jean-Baptiste plays with effort and covers a lot of ground as a result … Mississippi's Cedric Johnson ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash at the position at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.63). His speed and explosiveness translated to a combined 16 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons … Colorado State's Mohamed Kamara ran a 4.57 40 in Indianapolis (second at the position) and was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was a captain at CSU who impressed NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a player who has "a real toughness about him," and one who "knows how to rush." … Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland has generated a lot of buzz as a player who ranks either just inside or just outside the Top 5 at the position. Kneeland's power rush will "test your break system," according to Jeremiah … UCLA's Gabriel Murphy played opposite Latu and produced a career-high eight sacks in 2023 (the duo accounted for 21). Murphy, like his twin brother Grayson, played at North Texas for three seasons and then at UCLA for two … Charlotte's Eyabi Okie-Anoma is a well-traveled prospect who played at Alabama, Tennessee-Martin and Michigan before finishing at Charlotte. "As a scout you question, he's bounced around a bunch," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks noted. "But from a physical standpoint, he has a lot of the traits you're looking for." … Troy's Javon Solomon led FBS with 16 sacks in 2023. He got the passer on the ground 11 times in 2021 … Washington's Bralen Trice is another player who might be among the first five selected at the position (he's been mocked as a late-first-round selection). Trice accounted for 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons.