Triple Take: Deeper look at the RBs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the running backs. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take ...
The Steelers might not be in the market for a running back this year, but you never know with the value that can be found in later rounds at the position in this draft. There won't be a Day 1 running back taken, but they should come off the board pretty steadily starting on Day 2. If Jonathan Brooks were healthy, he'd be No. 1, but coming off an ACL injury, it might be tough for a team to pull the trigger on him early. Or not.
First Take
5 - Ray Davis, Kentucky (5-8, 211 lbs.)
4 - Jonathan Brooks, Texas (6-1, 216 lbs.)
3 - Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (5-10 ½, 210 lbs.)
2 - Trey Benson, Florida State (6-0, 216 lbs.)
1 - Marshawn Lloyd, USC (5-9, 220 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (5-11, 209 lbs.)
4 - Jonathan Brooks, Texas (6-1, 216 lbs.)
3 - Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (5-10 ½, 210 lbs.)
2 - Trey Benson, Florida State (6-0, 216 lbs.)
1 - Marshawn Lloyd, USC (5-9, 220 lbs.)
Worth noting: I moved Purdue's Tyrone Tracy into my top 5, bumping Kentucky's Ray Davis. Tracy is a former wide receiver who still catches the ball like a wideout. He's perfectly suited to today's NFL. ... Michigan's Blake Corum just missed making my top 5, but he's a tough, well-balanced runner who carries the Wolverines. He could struggle in blitz pickup at the NFL level, which is why I couldn't put him in my top 5. … At 6-1, 235 pounds, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen has classic size. He's a power back who rushed for 1,000 yards as a 17-year-old freshman for the Badgers. He had two 1,000-yard seasons and just missed another in 2023 and won't turn 21 until next January. … After running a disappointing 4.71-second 40 at the Combine, Notre Dame's Audric Estime posted a much-better 4.58 40 at his pro day after correcting his release. That's more akin to his play speed. … New Hampshire's Dylan Laube ran a 4.54 at the Combine and is smooth at a pass catcher. At 5-10, 206 pounds, he has some Austin Ekeler to his game.
Matt's Take …
This isn't to imply that this running back class has high-end talent like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, both of whom went in the first round a year ago, but this running back group as a whole is really warming up to me. It might be better than many expect. What I expect to happen is a major run on this position, maybe in the third round. But teams might play a game of chicken, not wanting to be the franchise that pulls the trigger on a running back first. Don't be surprised if more than a handful of these backs make a major impact next year in the league.
First Take
5-Blake Corum, Michigan (5-8, 205 lbs.)
4-Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-1, 235 lbs.)
3-Trey Benson, Florida State (6-0, 216 lbs.)
2-MarShawn Lloyd, USC (5-9, 220 lbs.)
1-Jonathan Brooks, Texas (6-0, 216 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (5-10.5, 210 lbs.)
4-Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (5-11, 209 lbs.)
3-MarShawn Lloyd, USC (5-9, 220 lbs.)
2-Trey Benson, Florida State (6-0, 216 lbs.)
1-Jonathan Brooks, Texas (6-0, 216 lbs.)
Worth noting: There was a lot of change in the top five. For me, Benson is now nipping on Brooks' heals for the top overall spot. His size/speed combination along with some untapped receiving skills gives him the highest upside in the class. Benson's ability to make defenders miss tackles is just superb. Tracy is one of the most intriguing players in this entire draft. He is a former wide receiver that really found a home at running back. You would think Tracy would struggle setting up blockers, in pass protection, and other finer points of his new position. But that simply isn't the case. He was a wide receiver at Iowa for four years and certainly has receiving skills. Wright could be even higher on this list. He is the most explosive player in this draft at his position. Wright had 35 carries for 10+ yards even though he was only handed the football 136 times. Meanwhile, Allen fell off the list because he is just a little too straight-linish while Corum doesn't really have a physical trait calling card as his bread and butter. A sleeper at the position is Troy's Kimani Vidal, a short but rocked up spark plug. Super productive against lesser competition, Vidal's athletic testing was also extremely impressive. Another small school back to keep an eye on is South Dakota State's Isaiah Davis. He too was dominant at his level of play. Davis is a no-nonsense slasher that is very efficient with his movements. Despite a big leap in quality of competition, Vidal's and Davis' game should both translate well to the NFL.
Mike's Take …
My initial "sleeper" at running back was Jonathon Brooks of Texas, a top prospect who suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 11. A potentially encouraging update on Brooks' recovery was provided by Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones during the NFL Annual Meeting in March in Orlando. "Our understanding is that he has a great chance to be ready not to miss anything, start training camp and go to work," Jones said via Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com. Brooks' ACL surgery was performed by the Cowboys' team doctor according to Harris. "I haven't seen the medical reports but from a periphery basis, from afar, going to the (NFL Scouting) Combine and things like that, I think he can be a player that can start first day of training camp," Jones continued. "Not start, but participate right away." Lacking a more detailed and more official prognosis, I'll continue to hit the snooze button on Brooks, but stay tuned.
First Take
5 - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-2, 238 lbs.)
4 - Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (5-101/2, 210 lbs.)
3 - Bucky Irving, Oregon (5-9, 192 lbs.)
2 - MarShawn Lloyd, USC (5-83/4, 200 lbs.)
1 -Trey Benson, Florida State (6-01/4, 216 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-2, 238 lbs.)
4 - Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (5-101/2, 210 lbs.)
3 - Bucky Irving, Oregon (5-9, 192 lbs.)
2 - MarShawn Lloyd, USC (5-83/4, 200 lbs.)
1 -Trey Benson, Florida State (6-01/4, 216 lbs.)
Worth noting: Michigan's Blake Corum packs power and explosiveness into a small package, and has a nose for the end zone (58 career rushing touchdowns, including 27 in 2023) … South Dakota State's Isiah Davis is a powerful runner who can also contribute in the passing game. He's rushed for over 1,400 yards and at least 15 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons … Kentucky's Ray Davis led Temple in rushing in 2021, Vanderbilt in rushing in 2022 and Kentucky in rushing in 2023. He pulled off an Al Bundy last season against Florida when he rushed for 280 yards and scored four touchdowns in a singe football game (three rushing, one receiving) … Georgia's Daijun Edwards has a lot of tread left on his tires after having to wait his turn for playing time at UGA. He still managed 24 career rushing TDS in 391 career carries … Notre Dame's Audric Estime led the Irish in rushing in each of the last two seasons, including 1,341 yards, a 6.4 average per carry and 18 rushing TDs in 2023 … Southern Mississippi's Frank Gore Jr. has the bloodlines and the numbers, including an NCAA bowl game-record 329 rushing yards against Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl in December of 2022 … Louisville's Isaac Guerendo was the fastest back in Indianapolis (4.33 in the 40-yard dash) and returned kickoffs at Wisconsin and Louisville …Washington's Dillon Johnson was a productive workhorse after transferring from Mississippi State (233-1,195-5.1-16 in 2023) … Missouri's Cody Schrader has authored one of the best stories among this year's prospects. He initially spent four seasons at Truman State, eventually walked on at Missouri and rushed for an SEC-leading 1,627 yards in 2023. Schrader had 205 yards rushing and 115 receiving against Tennessee … Monmouth's Jaden Shirden turned in the fifth-fastest 40 among running backs at the Combine (4.45) and accounted for 3,200 rushing yards over the last two seasons in FCS … Purdue's Tyrone Tracy Jr. was a wide receiver for four seasons at Iowa. He generated 1,256 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning for Purdue in 2023 … Troy's Kimani Vidal has been called a "mini Josh Jacobs" and might have the most unique bloodlines in a draft overflowing with them. Vidal is a great nephew of Hank Aaron … Memphis' Blake Watson was a wide receiver at Old Dominion before becoming a running back who excelled in the passing game at Memphis (following in the footsteps of Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams and Tony Pollard) … Arizona's Michael Wiley averaged 5.1 yards per carry, caught 123 career passes and ran a 4.51 40 at the Combine, the ninth-fastest figure among running backs.