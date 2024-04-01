Triple Take: Deeper look at the RBs

My initial "sleeper" at running back was Jonathon Brooks of Texas, a top prospect who suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 11. A potentially encouraging update on Brooks' recovery was provided by Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones during the NFL Annual Meeting in March in Orlando. "Our understanding is that he has a great chance to be ready not to miss anything, start training camp and go to work," Jones said via Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com. Brooks' ACL surgery was performed by the Cowboys' team doctor according to Harris. "I haven't seen the medical reports but from a periphery basis, from afar, going to the (NFL Scouting) Combine and things like that, I think he can be a player that can start first day of training camp," Jones continued. "Not start, but participate right away." Lacking a more detailed and more official prognosis, I'll continue to hit the snooze button on Brooks, but stay tuned.

5 - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-2, 238 lbs.)

4 - Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (5-101/2, 210 lbs.)

3 - Bucky Irving, Oregon (5-9, 192 lbs.)

2 - MarShawn Lloyd, USC (5-83/4, 200 lbs.)

1 -Trey Benson, Florida State (6-01/4, 216 lbs.)

Worth noting: Michigan's Blake Corum packs power and explosiveness into a small package, and has a nose for the end zone (58 career rushing touchdowns, including 27 in 2023) … South Dakota State's Isiah Davis is a powerful runner who can also contribute in the passing game. He's rushed for over 1,400 yards and at least 15 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons … Kentucky's Ray Davis led Temple in rushing in 2021, Vanderbilt in rushing in 2022 and Kentucky in rushing in 2023. He pulled off an Al Bundy last season against Florida when he rushed for 280 yards and scored four touchdowns in a singe football game (three rushing, one receiving) … Georgia's Daijun Edwards has a lot of tread left on his tires after having to wait his turn for playing time at UGA. He still managed 24 career rushing TDS in 391 career carries … Notre Dame's Audric Estime led the Irish in rushing in each of the last two seasons, including 1,341 yards, a 6.4 average per carry and 18 rushing TDs in 2023 … Southern Mississippi's Frank Gore Jr. has the bloodlines and the numbers, including an NCAA bowl game-record 329 rushing yards against Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl in December of 2022 … Louisville's Isaac Guerendo was the fastest back in Indianapolis (4.33 in the 40-yard dash) and returned kickoffs at Wisconsin and Louisville …Washington's Dillon Johnson was a productive workhorse after transferring from Mississippi State (233-1,195-5.1-16 in 2023) … Missouri's Cody Schrader has authored one of the best stories among this year's prospects. He initially spent four seasons at Truman State, eventually walked on at Missouri and rushed for an SEC-leading 1,627 yards in 2023. Schrader had 205 yards rushing and 115 receiving against Tennessee … Monmouth's Jaden Shirden turned in the fifth-fastest 40 among running backs at the Combine (4.45) and accounted for 3,200 rushing yards over the last two seasons in FCS … Purdue's Tyrone Tracy Jr. was a wide receiver for four seasons at Iowa. He generated 1,256 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning for Purdue in 2023 … Troy's Kimani Vidal has been called a "mini Josh Jacobs" and might have the most unique bloodlines in a draft overflowing with them. Vidal is a great nephew of Hank Aaron … Memphis' Blake Watson was a wide receiver at Old Dominion before becoming a running back who excelled in the passing game at Memphis (following in the footsteps of Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams and Tony Pollard) … Arizona's Michael Wiley averaged 5.1 yards per carry, caught 123 career passes and ran a 4.51 40 at the Combine, the ninth-fastest figure among running backs.