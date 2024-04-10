Triple Take: A closer look at the interior offensive line

5 Zak Zinter, Michigan (6-6, 309 lbs.)

4 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (6-4, 298 lbs.)

3 - Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 315 lbs.)

2 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)

1 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)

Worth noting: Illinois' Isaiah Adams started 25 consecutive games (14 at guard, 11 at tackle) after arriving from Wilfrid Laurier University and Garden City (Kan.) Community College. Adams, a team captain, moved from left guard, where he had been dominant in 2022, to right tackle last season to plug a hole there for the Illini … Kansas State's Cooper Beebe has experience at left tackle but was predominantly a left guard. He was named the Big XII's Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2023 … Wisconsin's Tanor Bortolini started 12 games at center in 2023 but played everywhere except left tackle for the Badgers. He plays to the echo of the whistle, and even did so at the Senior Bowl, which surprised no one familiar with Wisconsin football. "Those Wisconsin guys are so well trained and so well coached," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis noted. "They just can't let go with that extra effort." … Miami's Javion Cohen is an Alabama transfer who spent time in a mental health rehabilitation facility, reportedly at the urging of his coach at the time, Alabama's Nick Saban. "I haven't had a bad day since," Cohen told the Palm Beach Post. It's something Cohen has talked with NFL teams about in advance of the draft. "I've definitely had that conversation with them," he continued to the Post. "That's something that I lead with. I mean, that's who I am. I'm an advocate for mental health. That's exactly what I want to be." Cohen has been Second-Team All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-ACC at left guard … TCU's Brandon Coleman is a road-grading, run-blocking presence. He played left tackle during TCU's run to the 2022 National Championship Game but was a guard in 2021 and played guard as well as tackle in 2023 … Pitt's Matt Goncalves played every position but center for the Panthers. He was the left tackle entering 2023, as he had been in 2022, but suffered a toe injury in Pitt's third game that ended his season … Connecticut's Christian Haynes was a four-year starter at right guard who played center in the Senior Bowl and gave a good account of himself in Mobile, Ala. "Once he locks on, it's tough to get away from him," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed. "When he lands the hands it's over." … Utah's Sataoa Laumea started 44 of 45 career games at tackle or guard in college and has already won over Jeremiah. "He's going to be a starting guard at the next level," Jeremiah assessed. "He plays with power, leverage and torque." … Boston College's Christian Mahogany was identified as a "sleeper" during my initial look at the position. He worked at both guard spots in college and played some center at the East-West Shrine Game … South Dakota State's Mason McCormick will head to the NFL with a remarkable 70 career games played, 57 career games started and 3,411 snaps on his resume. He's a two-time, First-Team Associated Press All-American and earned a reputation as a punishing finisher from left guard, particularly when he's on the move … Texas A&M's Layden Robinson didn't run at the NFL Scouting Combine (he reportedly ran an unofficial 5.08 40-yard dash at Texas A&M's Pro Day) but displayed impressive athleticism at 302 pounds in Indianapolis. Robinson is particularly proficient at clearing the way in the running game … Michigan State's Nick Samac is a technician who played 2,427 snaps at center over the last five seasons. But a broken fibula suffered in November prevented Samac from participating in the Senior Bowl, the Combine or MSU's Pro Day.