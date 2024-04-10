Triple Take: A closer look at the interior offensive line

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the interior offensive linemen. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take …
Guards and centers got paid in free agency, which might tell us a little something about how the NFL actually views this interior offensive line class. Looking at this group a little deeper, I don't see true first-round talents, especially not when they're measured up against players available at more premium positions. I've also made some slight adjustments in my rankings, bumping Graham Barton up to No. 1 because he might be able to play RT, as well. It looks like Michigan's Zak Zinter also might be ready for the start of training camp, so he moves into my top 5.
First Take
5 - Christian Haines, Connecticut (6-3, 317 lbs.)
4 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)
3 - Cooper Beebe, Kansas (6-3, 322 lbs.)
2 - Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 313 lbs.)
1 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Zak Zinter, Michigan (6-6, 309 lbs.)
4 - Cooper Beebe, Kansas (6-3, 322 lbs.)
3 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)
2 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)
1 - Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 313 lbs.)
Worth noting: Barton's 33-inch arms and excellent athleticism might tempt a team to try him at RT. He could be a starter at anywhere but left tackle in the NFL. He ran a 4.97-second 40 at his pro day while also posting very good shuttle times. … The more you watch Frazier's tape, the more there is to like. The only drawback is that he is a center-only prospect, though he could play guard in a pinch. … Beaux Limmer of Arkansas struggled at times in one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl, but his tape is better than that. He showed good athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, as well. He's a good mid-round center prospect. … The same could be said of Wisconsin's Tanor Bortolini. Bortolini tested off the charts at the Combine. He'll struggle with bigger nose tackles one-on-one until he builds his play strength, but his movement skills and ability to get to the second level are excellent. … Penn State's Hunter Nourzad is a Colgate transfer who took over for Juice Scruggs. He started at both guard and center at Penn State and is another mid-round prospect who could eventually be a long-term starter. … Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was on a lot of preseason first-round mock drafts, but he's not as athletic as some of the other prospects. But you don't start three years at Georgia without being talented. He'll be a starter in the NFL at some point.
Matt's Take …
This center class is loaded and is much stronger than the group of guards coming out. This guard class isn't bad, but it lacks a first round prospect and it might be well into day two before the first true guard is selected. As for the centers, including Barton, there could be two centers picked on day one and several in rounds two through four. There might be seven or eight prospects from this draft that go on to become starting centers in the NFL, which is very rare.
First Take
5-Christian Haynes, Connecticut (6-3, 317 lbs.)
4-Cooper Beebe, Kansas (6-3, 322 lbs.)
3-Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)
2-Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 313 lbs.)
1-Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Cooper Beebe, Kansas (6-3, 322 lbs.)
4-Christian Haynes, Connecticut (6-3, 317 lbs.)
3-Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)
2-Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 313 lbs.)
1-Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)
Worth noting: Switching Beebe and Haynes is really splitting hairs, but Haynes got the nod this time around because he plays slightly more athletic and is better climbing to the second level. ... Another really intriguing guard with rare athletic traits is Brandon Coleman from TCU. Coleman has outstanding length and with his light feet, could possibly handle offensive tackle duties at the next level. He's likely to stay at guard where he could quickly become a plus pass protector with the ability to execute blocks down the field in the run game. ... Another terrific athlete is South Dakota State's Mason McCormick, who blew up the Combine at 309 pounds. McCormick was a dominant player with a ton of experience against lesser competition. A transition to center for McCormick at the next level could be in the cards. There are a lot of mid round center prospects in this draft that could end up as starters in the NFL before long. ... Hunter Nourzad from Penn State fits that bill. Nourzad is thickly built and should be able to handle the powerful opponents he will face in the league. He can be a little over aggressive, but Nourzad has a fine blend of athletic ability, technique, and strength to start a lot of games for whoever drafts him.
Mike's Take …
The top-end centers remain the most intriguing candidates among the interior offensive linemen available for selection. The overall depth of the position group might ultimately end up being determined by the number of offensive tackles who are projected as being better off at guard or center in the NFL actually ending up at one of those positions. Guards and centers are essential, but sometimes they're just not a priority. But there are always exceptions.
First Take
5 Zak Zinter, Michigan (6-6, 309 lbs.)
4 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (6-4, 298 lbs.)
3 - Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 315 lbs.)
2 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)
1 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 Zak Zinter, Michigan (6-6, 309 lbs.)
4 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (6-4, 298 lbs.)
3 - Graham Barton, Duke (6-5, 315 lbs.)
2 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-3, 313 lbs.)
1 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-3, 328 lbs.)
Worth noting: Illinois' Isaiah Adams started 25 consecutive games (14 at guard, 11 at tackle) after arriving from Wilfrid Laurier University and Garden City (Kan.) Community College. Adams, a team captain, moved from left guard, where he had been dominant in 2022, to right tackle last season to plug a hole there for the Illini … Kansas State's Cooper Beebe has experience at left tackle but was predominantly a left guard. He was named the Big XII's Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2023 … Wisconsin's Tanor Bortolini started 12 games at center in 2023 but played everywhere except left tackle for the Badgers. He plays to the echo of the whistle, and even did so at the Senior Bowl, which surprised no one familiar with Wisconsin football. "Those Wisconsin guys are so well trained and so well coached," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis noted. "They just can't let go with that extra effort." … Miami's Javion Cohen is an Alabama transfer who spent time in a mental health rehabilitation facility, reportedly at the urging of his coach at the time, Alabama's Nick Saban. "I haven't had a bad day since," Cohen told the Palm Beach Post. It's something Cohen has talked with NFL teams about in advance of the draft. "I've definitely had that conversation with them," he continued to the Post. "That's something that I lead with. I mean, that's who I am. I'm an advocate for mental health. That's exactly what I want to be." Cohen has been Second-Team All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-ACC at left guard … TCU's Brandon Coleman is a road-grading, run-blocking presence. He played left tackle during TCU's run to the 2022 National Championship Game but was a guard in 2021 and played guard as well as tackle in 2023 … Pitt's Matt Goncalves played every position but center for the Panthers. He was the left tackle entering 2023, as he had been in 2022, but suffered a toe injury in Pitt's third game that ended his season … Connecticut's Christian Haynes was a four-year starter at right guard who played center in the Senior Bowl and gave a good account of himself in Mobile, Ala. "Once he locks on, it's tough to get away from him," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed. "When he lands the hands it's over." … Utah's Sataoa Laumea started 44 of 45 career games at tackle or guard in college and has already won over Jeremiah. "He's going to be a starting guard at the next level," Jeremiah assessed. "He plays with power, leverage and torque." … Boston College's Christian Mahogany was identified as a "sleeper" during my initial look at the position. He worked at both guard spots in college and played some center at the East-West Shrine Game … South Dakota State's Mason McCormick will head to the NFL with a remarkable 70 career games played, 57 career games started and 3,411 snaps on his resume. He's a two-time, First-Team Associated Press All-American and earned a reputation as a punishing finisher from left guard, particularly when he's on the move … Texas A&M's Layden Robinson didn't run at the NFL Scouting Combine (he reportedly ran an unofficial 5.08 40-yard dash at Texas A&M's Pro Day) but displayed impressive athleticism at 302 pounds in Indianapolis. Robinson is particularly proficient at clearing the way in the running game … Michigan State's Nick Samac is a technician who played 2,427 snaps at center over the last five seasons. But a broken fibula suffered in November prevented Samac from participating in the Senior Bowl, the Combine or MSU's Pro Day.