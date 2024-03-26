Triple Take: Safeties

Matt's Take …

Player contracts show us that the NFL values elite safeties and are willing to play those difference making players. But there really isn't a second tier contractually and there are a lot of values in free agency at the safety position. This draft doesn't look to have a special player at safety. There probably will not be a safety drafted in round one. There is depth here as well as several modern day safeties that can also play the slot. Of course, a lot of the drafted safeties will be immediately asked to play specials teams in the league.

Sleeper - Kitan Oladapo, Oregon (6-2, 216 lbs.) - Oladapo's size immediately stands out of course. He is an old school strong safety type that is best near the line of scrimmage and in the box. At this point, you don't want Oladapo in the deep middle of the field and maybe not even in deep split safety alignments, but he is a good athlete and could progress as a deep third defender. Oladapo is a smart player that can also do battle with tight ends and running backs in the pass game.

#5 - Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.) - Bishop ran a 4.45-second 40 at the Combine with simply outstanding jump numbers. His explosiveness is very obvious, and he obviously has excellent size. He was very productive at Utah, where he started for three years. Bishop is a hitter that really brings the wood, but rarely plays out of control. He has a lot of upside overall and it isn't crazy to think he might someday be the best safety from this entire class.

#4 - Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (5-10, 209 lbs.) - Mustapha doesn't have great height, but he has a rocked up powerful build. Mustapha lacks ideal arm length. He flies around the field and arrives with bad intensions. Mustapha can play a little out of control at times, but this is a good athlete with intriguing traits to develop as a more traditional strong safety type. Mustapha is strong and fast with explosive movement skills. He stands out as a blitzer and is a bit of a throwback at this position.

#3 - Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10 ½, 198 lbs.) - Bullard isn't the biggest, but he has a solid build and was a very good tester at the Combine. His tape is very solid. This is a good football player that can add a lot of different things to an NFL defense, including slot coverage capabilities. But Bullard is also a bit of a jack of all trades, master of none and doesn't have extreme standout skills or attributes. Bullard is best near the line of scrimmage in the slot or on the second level, but his ability to see the game well helps his cause when aligned deep.

#2 - Jayden Hicks, Washington State (6-2, 211 lbs.) - Hicks has great size and projects much more of a strong safety than free and possibly could thrive as a dime linebacker in the NFL depending on defensive scheme. However, Hicks does have a cornerback background and shows man coverage skills. But it would be wise to keep Hicks lined up against tight ends rather than speed receivers. This is an aggressive defender that can set the tone for his defense and is considered a very good communicator. Hicks can play at all three levels of the field if called upon and aligned at free safety a fair amount in college.