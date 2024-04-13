Triple Take: A closer look at the DTs

5 - Kris Jenkins, Michigan (6-3, 299 lbs.)

4 - Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 280 lbs.)

3 - Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 292 lbs.)

2 - Darius Robinson, 6-5, 285 lbs.)

1 - Byron Murphy II, Texas (6-1, 297 lbs.)

5 - Kris Jenkins, Michigan (6-3, 299 lbs.)

4 - Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 280 lbs.)

3 - Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 292 lbs.)

2 - Darius Robinson, 6-5, 285 lbs.)

1 - Byron Murphy II, Texas (6-1, 297 lbs.)

Worth noting: Clemson's Tyler Davis was the first defensive player in program history to receive All-ACC recognition four times (including First-Team All-ACC three times, from 2021 through 2023). Davis can get into the backfield and get to the passer … Oregon's Brandon Dorlus was initially viewed by some analysts as an outside/inside "tweener." That assessment has begun to change. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy considers Dorlus a "complete mismatch" for guards and centers. Dorlus played in the Fiesta Bowl for Oregon and apparently didn't think twice about the decision. "I put in blood, sweat and tears to this program for five years and I mean there was no other option to be honest," Dorlus told The Oregonian. "I love this game. I love playing with my teammates. I love the coaches that are around me. I love the organization." … Alabama's Justin Eboigbe had to wait his turn in Tuscaloosa, as many often do, but "just kept getting better at Alabama," according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Eboigbe was a First-Team All-SEC honoree in 2023 … Baylor's Gabe Hall wasn't as productive in 2023 as he had been in 2021 and 2022 but impressed at the Senior Bowl, perhaps enough to change evaluations in advance of the draft. "I'm sure there's some lower grades across the league, maybe mid-round grades," Nagy said. "Maybe some director-level guys haven't cross-checked him yet. I'm think they will coming out of this (Senior Bowl) week." Added Jeremiah: "You have all the traits you could ever want." … Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. won't turn 21 until June 13. He's still an ascending player, potentially. "As we say in scouting, there's a lot in his body," Jeremiah maintained. "He has a lot of ability in there." Hall's teammates at OSU referred to him as "Baby Aaron Donald," according to the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano … Iowa's Logan Lee had three sacks in each of the last three seasons and also isn't considered a finished product. "I think there's even more in front of him," Jeremiah maintained. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis considers Lee "a really good player." … North Carolina's Myles Murphy has a high motor and plenty of experience dealing with double-teams. Coaches at the East-West Shrine Game talked about the "wow effect" associated with Murphy's game, according to NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks … LSU's Maason Smith was outstanding through seven games in 2021 but has only played in 13 since and is still working his way back from a knee injury suffered in 2022. He brings height and length to the defensive interior, a combination Jeremiah finds "intriguing." … Texas' T'Vondre Sweat was a First-Team Associated Press All-America selection, the Big XII Defensive Player of the Year and the Outland Trophy winner (top interior lineman) in 2023. At 366 pounds, he was also the fourth-heaviest player to attend the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003. Sweat was reportedly arrested and charged with misdemeanor/driving while intoxicated in early April … LSU's Mekhi Wingo ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at the Combine, the second-fastest time by a defensive lineman. He's explosive at 284 pounds. Wingo has also been described as "twitchy."