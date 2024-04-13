Triple Take: A closer look at the DTs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the defensive tackles. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take …
This is not a great year for interior defensive linemen, especially if you're looking for players who have length. That being said, there are still expected to be a handful taken in the first couple of rounds of the draft, as every team could use a talented big man in the middle.
First Take
5 - Maason Smith, LSU (6-5, 306 lbs.)
4 - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (6-4, 294 lbs.)
3 - Johnny Newton, Illinois (6-2, 304 lbs.)
2 - Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-5, 285 lbs.)
1 - Byron Murphy, Texas (6-0 ½, 297 lbs)
Upon Further Review
5 - Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 292 lbs.)
4 - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (6-4, 294 lbs.)
3 - Johnny Newton, Illinois (6-2, 304 lbs.)
2 - Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-5, 285 lbs.)
1 - Byron Murphy, Texas (6-0 ½, 297 lbs)
Worth noting: Fiske moves into my top 5 after running a 4.78 40-yard dash at the Combine. His arms are only 31 inches in length, but his motor runs non-stop and he's got active hands. A transfer from Western Michigan, Fiske had 12 sacks in the MAC in 2022 before piling up nine more in the ACC for the Seminoles in 2023. … LSU's Maason Smith didn't do anything wrong. Fiske just passed him. Smith is an intriguing prospect who had an excellent start to his career before back-to-back seasons with injuries. The former five-star recruit could blossom in the NFL. … Michigan's Kris Jenkins just missed the top 5, largely based on his lack of production. But Michigan was so dominant defensively in 2023 that it was hard to stand out on such a stacked defense. … Gabe Hall of Baylor was my sleeper and still is. He was excellent at the Senior Bowl and tested well at the Combine. At 6-6, 291 pounds, he's an intriguing athlete. … At 6-5, 281 pounds, Logan Lee of Iowa has the length to play end in a 3-4 defense. He's also not a bad athlete. Lee was a three-year starter on some very good defenses at Iowa, and though he's not necessarily twitchy as an athlete, there's enough there with which to work. ... Justin Eboigbe missed most of 2022 with a herniated disc, but returned in 2023 to record 7 sacks and 63 tackles. If he's cleared medically, he has the size at 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, to be a 3-4 defensive end.
Matt's Take …
This group of defensive tackles has really grown on me the more research I've done. As usual, there are all shapes and sizes, but we are seeing the NFL to be more willing to use shorter compact explosive upfield defensive tackles. And there are plenty of those types in this class. What we are seeing less and less of are the hulking (often overweight) pluggers that just occupy space, but don't make plays outside the tackle box or influence the passing game enough. And this draft is short on those behemoths.
First Take
5-Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 294 lbs.)
4-T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (6-4.5, 366 lbs.)
3-Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (6-4, 294 lbs.)
2-Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 304 lbs.)
1-Byron Murphy II, Texas (6-0.5, 297 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Maason Smith, LSU (6-5, 306 lbs.)
4-Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (6-4, 294 lbs.)
3-Kris Jenkins, Michigan (6-3, 299 lbs.)
2-Byron Murphy II, Texas (6-0.5, 297 lbs.)
1-Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 304 lbs.)
Worth noting: A lot of change here the more I studied this position. Newton and Murphy are close to a 1A and 1B situation, but Newton's film is just better than Murphy's. He is a highly disruptive player snap after snap. ... Jenkins just missed the top five the first time around, but the more I studied Jenkins, the more I liked him. His effort is great, and he fits every system with a fine blend of power and quickness. Jenkins is a developing pass-rusher though. ... Smith was a very highly recruited player coming out of high school and lived up to that billing very early in his LSU career. But injuries derailed Smith. That is, until his final few games at the college level when Smith looked like the same guy early in his time at LSU. He is the ideal 3-4 defensive end type. ... Gabe Hall from Baylor is another guy with the long body type traditional associated with 3-4 defensive ends. Hall is a very good athlete with an impressive get off but needs to develop a better plan when he doesn't win right off the snap.
Mike's Take …
The current offseason has, among other things, served as a reminder as to the value of defensive tackles. Kansas City's Chris Jones reportedly signed a five-year contract worth $158.75 million, with $101 million guaranteed. NFL.com described Jones' contract as "ginormous" (good word). And Baltimore's Justin Madubuike reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with $98 million, including $75.5 million guaranteed. That's what the really good ones are commanding in this market. But those types are also understandably in short supply. So the teams that need one had better act fast. Such players are really hard to find the deeper you get in the draft.
First Take
5 - Kris Jenkins, Michigan (6-3, 299 lbs.)
4 - Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 280 lbs.)
3 - Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 292 lbs.)
2 - Darius Robinson, 6-5, 285 lbs.)
1 - Byron Murphy II, Texas (6-1, 297 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Kris Jenkins, Michigan (6-3, 299 lbs.)
4 - Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 280 lbs.)
3 - Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 292 lbs.)
2 - Darius Robinson, 6-5, 285 lbs.)
1 - Byron Murphy II, Texas (6-1, 297 lbs.)
Worth noting: Clemson's Tyler Davis was the first defensive player in program history to receive All-ACC recognition four times (including First-Team All-ACC three times, from 2021 through 2023). Davis can get into the backfield and get to the passer … Oregon's Brandon Dorlus was initially viewed by some analysts as an outside/inside "tweener." That assessment has begun to change. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy considers Dorlus a "complete mismatch" for guards and centers. Dorlus played in the Fiesta Bowl for Oregon and apparently didn't think twice about the decision. "I put in blood, sweat and tears to this program for five years and I mean there was no other option to be honest," Dorlus told The Oregonian. "I love this game. I love playing with my teammates. I love the coaches that are around me. I love the organization." … Alabama's Justin Eboigbe had to wait his turn in Tuscaloosa, as many often do, but "just kept getting better at Alabama," according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Eboigbe was a First-Team All-SEC honoree in 2023 … Baylor's Gabe Hall wasn't as productive in 2023 as he had been in 2021 and 2022 but impressed at the Senior Bowl, perhaps enough to change evaluations in advance of the draft. "I'm sure there's some lower grades across the league, maybe mid-round grades," Nagy said. "Maybe some director-level guys haven't cross-checked him yet. I'm think they will coming out of this (Senior Bowl) week." Added Jeremiah: "You have all the traits you could ever want." … Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. won't turn 21 until June 13. He's still an ascending player, potentially. "As we say in scouting, there's a lot in his body," Jeremiah maintained. "He has a lot of ability in there." Hall's teammates at OSU referred to him as "Baby Aaron Donald," according to the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano … Iowa's Logan Lee had three sacks in each of the last three seasons and also isn't considered a finished product. "I think there's even more in front of him," Jeremiah maintained. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis considers Lee "a really good player." … North Carolina's Myles Murphy has a high motor and plenty of experience dealing with double-teams. Coaches at the East-West Shrine Game talked about the "wow effect" associated with Murphy's game, according to NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks … LSU's Maason Smith was outstanding through seven games in 2021 but has only played in 13 since and is still working his way back from a knee injury suffered in 2022. He brings height and length to the defensive interior, a combination Jeremiah finds "intriguing." … Texas' T'Vondre Sweat was a First-Team Associated Press All-America selection, the Big XII Defensive Player of the Year and the Outland Trophy winner (top interior lineman) in 2023. At 366 pounds, he was also the fourth-heaviest player to attend the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003. Sweat was reportedly arrested and charged with misdemeanor/driving while intoxicated in early April … LSU's Mekhi Wingo ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at the Combine, the second-fastest time by a defensive lineman. He's explosive at 284 pounds. Wingo has also been described as "twitchy."