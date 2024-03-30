Triple Take: Deeper look at the QBs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the quarterbacks. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take …
I've flipped my top two QBs after Caleb Williams' pro day. He showed the arm strength and by all accounts aced the exam. That said, I don't think Jayden Daniels is far behind him thanks to his dynamic ability as a runner. I'm not among those who feel J.J. McCarthy has closed the gap on Drake Maye as the No. 3 QB. Maye might have the highest ceiling of all of these quarterbacks. After an outstanding pro day, Michael Penix also moves past Bo Nix into the five spot.
First Take
5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 214 lbs.)
4 - J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (6-2 ½, 219 lbs.)
3 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 223 lbs.)
2 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)
1 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Michael Penix, Jr., Washington, (6-2, 212 lbs.)
4 - J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (6-2 ½, 219 lbs.)
3 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 223 lbs.)
2 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210 lbs.)
1 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)
Worth noting: South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, once considered a possible No. 1 overall pick before flaming out at Oklahoma, has been a player on the rise. While he's undersized, he throws the ball as well as anyone in this draft. He just struggles with his consistency. … It will be interesting to see where Florida State's Jordan Travis goes. He was having an outstanding season before suffering a knee injury late in 2023. But he's a dynamic runner and got better in each of his seasons. If a team can afford to take him and stash him for a year, he could be worth the year on scholarship. … In 2021 at N.C. State, Devin Leary threw for more than 3,400 yards with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he's struggled in the two seasons since, including last year at Kentucky, when he had a career-high 12 interceptions. But he's an intriguing late-round option with 43 career games under his belt.
Matt's Take …
Just a little change in my rankings, but I will say that I now have more of a gap between Williams and the rest of this quarterback class compared to where we were a few weeks back. Also, since then, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy are more closely clustered than early in the process.
First Take
5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 214 lbs.)
4 - J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (6-2 ½, 219 lbs.)
3 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 223 lbs.)
2 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210 lbs.)
1 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 214 lbs.)
4 - J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (6-2 ½, 219 lbs.)
3 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210 lbs.)
2 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 223 lbs.)
1 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)
Worth noting: Nix still sits firmly at five, but Washington's Michael Penix is closely behind Nix and most years, Penix would be squarely in the top five…South Carolina's Spencer Rattler is another quarterback in this class that would contend for top five status most years. He isn't the biggest and Rattler's height is a concern, but he looks to have matured a great deal on and off the field over his college experience in which he took 2,676 snaps in total. He handles pressure well-something he dealt with all too much last season-and has a very crisp arm and release. Rattler finished his college career on fire, tearing up Tennessee, Clemson and Notre Dame...Lastly, another quarterback that might just develop into starter material at the next level is Tulane's Michael Pratt. Pratt's tools aren't overwhelming, but he helped turn the Tulane program around despite some very difficult circumstances. He has an injury history that must be examined in depth, but Pratt routinely showed at the college level that he can carve up the middle of the field in the intermediate zones (the most difficult spot on the field to thrive). If he can translate to the NFL before long, Pratt's new team could be rewarded.
Mike's Take …
It's the most difficult position to project in terms of success at the college level translating to the NFL. Everybody, to an extent, is guessing when it comes to quarterbacks. And we likely won't know for a couple of seasons or so who guessed correctly. My list is opinion much more than it is a projection of how they'll actually be drafted. So be it. I'm standing by my original assessment.
First Take
5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 218 lbs.)
4 - Michael Penix Jr., Washington (6-2, 212 lbs.)
3 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)
2 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-3, 185 lbs.)
1 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-5, 220 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-17/8, 218 lbs.)
4 - Michael Penix Jr., Washington (6-2, 212 lbs.)
3 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)
2 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-3, 185 lbs.)
1 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-5, 220 lbs.)
Worth noting: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has generated tremendous buzz throughout the pre-draft process. He went 27-1 as a starter but was more of a game-manager than he was a player asked to put the offense on is back … South Carolina's Spencer Rattler overcame adversity after transferring from Oklahoma. He's put up some monster numbers and has arm and athletic talent … Notre Dame's Sam Hartman was a star at Wake Forest before transferring and has 57 career college starts under his belt … South Alabama's Carter Bradley is the son of Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and has a big arm … Kentucky's Devin Leary might not be the QB you'd ask to "Rescue Me," but he amassed 87 career touchdown passes at North Carolina State and eventually Kentucky … Tennessee's Joe Milton III brought a canon of an arm with him when he transferred from Michigan. He's a physical presence at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds … Tulane's Michael Pratt won 22 games over the last two seasons while helping to elevate the Green Wave into a program capable of beating USC in a bowl game. He also threw 90 career touchdown passes while getting better in each of his four seasons as a starter … Florida State's Jordan Travis threw for 20 touchdowns and two interceptions before a knee injury ended his 2023 season on Nov. 18 … Western Kentucky's Austin Reed is a get-the-ball-out-quick, rhythm passer who threw for at least 30 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons (the last two at Western Kentucky included 40 in 2022) … UCF's John Rhys Plumlee, a Mississippi transfer, played in a baseball game and then appeared in UCF's spring game on the same day. He threw for 34 touchdowns and ran for 28 at his two college stops … Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa was my original "sleeper" and remains intriguing because of his expertise in the RPO game and his ability to extend plays and create off schedule.