Triple Take: Deeper look at the QBs

It's the most difficult position to project in terms of success at the college level translating to the NFL. Everybody, to an extent, is guessing when it comes to quarterbacks. And we likely won't know for a couple of seasons or so who guessed correctly. My list is opinion much more than it is a projection of how they'll actually be drafted. So be it. I'm standing by my original assessment.

5 - Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 218 lbs.)

4 - Michael Penix Jr., Washington (6-2, 212 lbs.)

3 - Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 214 lbs.)

2 - Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-3, 185 lbs.)

1 - Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-5, 220 lbs.)

Worth noting: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has generated tremendous buzz throughout the pre-draft process. He went 27-1 as a starter but was more of a game-manager than he was a player asked to put the offense on is back … South Carolina's Spencer Rattler overcame adversity after transferring from Oklahoma. He's put up some monster numbers and has arm and athletic talent … Notre Dame's Sam Hartman was a star at Wake Forest before transferring and has 57 career college starts under his belt … South Alabama's Carter Bradley is the son of Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and has a big arm … Kentucky's Devin Leary might not be the QB you'd ask to "Rescue Me," but he amassed 87 career touchdown passes at North Carolina State and eventually Kentucky … Tennessee's Joe Milton III brought a canon of an arm with him when he transferred from Michigan. He's a physical presence at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds … Tulane's Michael Pratt won 22 games over the last two seasons while helping to elevate the Green Wave into a program capable of beating USC in a bowl game. He also threw 90 career touchdown passes while getting better in each of his four seasons as a starter … Florida State's Jordan Travis threw for 20 touchdowns and two interceptions before a knee injury ended his 2023 season on Nov. 18 … Western Kentucky's Austin Reed is a get-the-ball-out-quick, rhythm passer who threw for at least 30 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons (the last two at Western Kentucky included 40 in 2022) … UCF's John Rhys Plumlee, a Mississippi transfer, played in a baseball game and then appeared in UCF's spring game on the same day. He threw for 34 touchdowns and ran for 28 at his two college stops … Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa was my original "sleeper" and remains intriguing because of his expertise in the RPO game and his ability to extend plays and create off schedule.