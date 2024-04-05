Triple Take: Deeper look at the WRs

5 - Keon Coleman, Florida State (6-31/4, 213 lbs.)

4 - Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (6-27/8, 209 lbs.)

3 - Malik Nabers, LSU (6-0, 200 lbs.)

2 - Roman Odunze, Washington (6-27/8, 212 lbs.)

1 - Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State (6-3, 209 lbs.)

Worth noting: Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley identifies himself as "The YAC King" on social media and earns the moniker on the field. He caught a school-record 259 passes in four college seasons (including 101 in 2022) and often resembled Deebo Samuel after catching the ball … Arizona's Jacob Cowing played 58 games at UTEP and Arizona and scored 34 career TDs (33 receiving), including an "Al Bundy" (four touchdowns in one football game) against USC in 2023. Cowing is a potential matchup problem in the slot and in the red zone and he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash in Indianapolis (the fifth-best number posted by a wide receiver) … Oregon's Troy Franklin tied for third in FBS with 14 touchdown catches in 2023. "You see him run away from everybody in the Pac-12, lots of home runs," Jeremiah observed … Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson displayed an ability to get down the field and to win in 1-on-1 situations at the Senior Bowl. He has experience returning punts and kickoffs and he's a nephew of Ed Reed … South Carolina's Xavier LeGette had 1,255 receiving yards in 2023, second only to Nabers in the SEC. LeGette can go up and get it, as his 40' vertical leap and broad jump of 10-6 at the Combine suggested … Rice's Luke McCaffrey was the "sleeper" on the initial ranking of the position. Everyone is probably awake and aware of Christian's brother by now. Luke's toughness and competitiveness are especially apparent on contested catches … Georgia's Ladd McConkey has been compared to Hunter Renfrow, except McConkey is faster (4.39 in the 40 in Indy). "Guys that translate well to the next level, he fits the profile. Toughness, polish, he can play inside, outside. He's an immediate starter at the next level," Jeremiah contended … Washington's Jalen McMillan had to battle through a knee injury in 2023. But he amassed at least 95 receiving yards per game and had a combined three receiving TDs in his first three games, then caught nine passes for 131 yards against Oregon in his second game back after missing four while rehabbing the knee … Texas' Adonai Mitchell was one of seven players from a Power 5 conference to have at least 800 receiving yards (845) and 11 or more touchdown receptions (11) in 2023. His outstanding Combine was highlighted by a 4.34 40 (third among wide receivers). A big guy who can run is always coveted … Florida's Ricky Pearsall made what Jeremiah called "one of the best catches in the history of college football," against Charlotte. It might not have been an exaggeration. Pearsall has size and versatility to his game, and he was faster at this year's Senior Bowl on the GPS than "Tank" Dell, Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice had been last year in Mobile, Ala. … Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk was often the third option in a Huskies' receiving corps that included Odunze and McMillan, but Polk is explosive and has been called a "building junkie" (he reportedly brought an air mattress to the Huskies' football facility so he could sleep there). Polk's 79 catches, 1,098 receiving yards and nine TDs in 2022 were all career-high figures … USC's Brenden Rice may not be the next Jerry Rice, but Jerry's kid is big and physical. And he's happy to follow in his father's footsteps. "Pressure's a blessing," Brenden Rice maintained to the NFL Network when the subject of being Jerry Rice's son came up … North Carolina's Devontez Walker had a hard time catching the ball for some reason during Senior Bowl week. But he caught deep balls at North Carolina after transferring from Kent State well enough to draw comparisons to A.J. Green. Walker's a physical specimen with speed (4.36) … Florida State's Johnny Wilson looks like more of an H-back. That's not a bad thing for a player whose game and physical skill set has drawn comparisons to Darren Waller … Michigan's Roman Wilson attacks routes with speed and burst and attacks the end zone (only Harrison's 14 touchdown receptions surpassed Wilson's 12 among Big Ten players in 2023). Wilson had a great Senior Bowl week demonstrating the great feel he possesses for how to achieve separation … Texas' Xavier Worthy entered the record book with a 4.21 40 at the Combine but he's not just a fast guy. He had some drop issues in 2022 but cleaned those up considerably in 2023.