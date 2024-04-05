Triple Take: Deeper look at the WRs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the wide receivers. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
What a class of wide receivers this is. We could see three selected in the first 10 picks of the draft and those three players might be the best three players in this particular draft. Beyond that, there are 20 or more other receivers who are solid prospects, some of whom would easily be first-round picks in other drafts. And the sheer number of receivers available will lend itself to good value at the position deep into the later rounds.
First Take
5 - Ladd McConkey, Georgia (6-0, 186 lbs.)
4 - Brian Thomas, LSU (6-3, 209 lbs.)
3 - Rome Odunze, Washington (6-3, 212 lbs.)
2 - Malik Nabers, LSU (6-0, 200 lbs.)
1 - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (6-3, 209 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
Worth noting: No changes in my top 5, though I seem to be higher on McConkey than some other draft analysts. He just does everything well. … The Texas duo of Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy both have plenty of speed and offer late-first, second-round value for teams searching for game-breaking playmakers. Worth, of course, set a new Combine record with his 4.21-second 40, but Mitchell wasn't far behind at 4.34 seconds – at 40 pounds heavier. … Michigan didn't throw the ball much in 2023, but when the Wolverines did, they went to Roman Wilson, who saw 12 of his 48 catches go for touchdowns. … Florida's Ricky Pearsall is an Arizona State transfer who caught 98 passes for over 1,600 yards and nine scores in two seasons with the Gators. At 6-1, 189 pounds, he's a bigger slot receiver with soft hands. … If you're looking for bloodlines, USC's Brenden Rice and Luke McCaffery of Rice are the players for you. Rice, of course, is the son of Jerry Rice, while McCaffery is the son of Ed McCaffery and brother of Christian McCaffery. … Despite being 6-6 and 231 pounds at the Combine, Florida State's Johnny Wilson ran a 4.52 40. He also had a 37-inch vertical jump. He has soft hands and a big catch radius, while his size can be a factor in the running game.
Matt's Take …
This wide receiver class is loaded, but it doesn't come without risk. The top three on this list-or just about any list you can find-is really star studded and all three would be very strong contenders to being the first player at their position drafted in any given year. But after that, there are concerns to go along with a wealth of talent and upside. The top three will go off the board very early and we certainly should see several other wide outs called in round one. The second day of the draft will also be rich with wide receiver talent and there could be several gems drafted on Saturday. It is a good year to need a wide receiver and plenty of NFL teams should look to upgrade this position, but there is risk involved as well.
First Take
5-Adonai Mitchell, Texas (6-2, 205 lbs.)
4-Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (6-3, 209 lbs.)
3-Rome Odunze, Washington (6-3, 212 lbs.)
2-Malik Nabers, LSU (6-0, 200 lbs.)
1-Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (6-3, 209 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
Worth noting: After further review, there was no change in my top five. But Mitchell's lack of consistency was almost enough to propel Oregon's Troy Franklin into that fifth spot. Franklin has obvious game changing ability as a downfield weapon and has some subtleties to his routes that are very intriguing, particularly late in his stem. ... Georgia's Ladd McConkey also pushed for a spot in the top five after blazing a great time in Indianapolis. McConkey is unfairly characterized as a slot only player that gets by on quickness and guile. But he is much more than that and can win from all alignments and all areas of the field in a traditional manner. ... Jermaine Burton from Alabama is yet another highly talented receiver in this class. The Crimson Tide's leading receiver in each of the past two seasons, Burton has an excellent combination of size, downfield ability, and acceleration. He is also outstanding at the catch point. ... A name that doesn't get thrown out there a lot is Anais Smith from Texas A&M. Smith is short, but well-built and is predominantly a slot receiver or in motion. He is very sudden with enough deep speed and is very good with the ball in his hands with the toughness you want to see over the middle.
Mike's Take …
The ultimate order of selection at wide receiver remains to be seen. But what's seemingly universally accepted is the position group's profound depth. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah had 12 wide receivers listed among his Top 50 players available as of March 7, including the second-, third- and fourth-ranked players on Jeremiah's Big Board (Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers). In a draft of plenty, it's a matter of personal preference.
First Take
5 - Keon Coleman, Florida State (6-31/4, 213 lbs.)
4 - Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (6-27/8, 209 lbs.)
3 - Malik Nabers, LSU (6-0, 200 lbs.)
2 - Roman Odunze, Washington (6-27/8, 212 lbs.)
1 - Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State (6-3, 209 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
Worth noting: Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley identifies himself as "The YAC King" on social media and earns the moniker on the field. He caught a school-record 259 passes in four college seasons (including 101 in 2022) and often resembled Deebo Samuel after catching the ball … Arizona's Jacob Cowing played 58 games at UTEP and Arizona and scored 34 career TDs (33 receiving), including an "Al Bundy" (four touchdowns in one football game) against USC in 2023. Cowing is a potential matchup problem in the slot and in the red zone and he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash in Indianapolis (the fifth-best number posted by a wide receiver) … Oregon's Troy Franklin tied for third in FBS with 14 touchdown catches in 2023. "You see him run away from everybody in the Pac-12, lots of home runs," Jeremiah observed … Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson displayed an ability to get down the field and to win in 1-on-1 situations at the Senior Bowl. He has experience returning punts and kickoffs and he's a nephew of Ed Reed … South Carolina's Xavier LeGette had 1,255 receiving yards in 2023, second only to Nabers in the SEC. LeGette can go up and get it, as his 40' vertical leap and broad jump of 10-6 at the Combine suggested … Rice's Luke McCaffrey was the "sleeper" on the initial ranking of the position. Everyone is probably awake and aware of Christian's brother by now. Luke's toughness and competitiveness are especially apparent on contested catches … Georgia's Ladd McConkey has been compared to Hunter Renfrow, except McConkey is faster (4.39 in the 40 in Indy). "Guys that translate well to the next level, he fits the profile. Toughness, polish, he can play inside, outside. He's an immediate starter at the next level," Jeremiah contended … Washington's Jalen McMillan had to battle through a knee injury in 2023. But he amassed at least 95 receiving yards per game and had a combined three receiving TDs in his first three games, then caught nine passes for 131 yards against Oregon in his second game back after missing four while rehabbing the knee … Texas' Adonai Mitchell was one of seven players from a Power 5 conference to have at least 800 receiving yards (845) and 11 or more touchdown receptions (11) in 2023. His outstanding Combine was highlighted by a 4.34 40 (third among wide receivers). A big guy who can run is always coveted … Florida's Ricky Pearsall made what Jeremiah called "one of the best catches in the history of college football," against Charlotte. It might not have been an exaggeration. Pearsall has size and versatility to his game, and he was faster at this year's Senior Bowl on the GPS than "Tank" Dell, Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice had been last year in Mobile, Ala. … Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk was often the third option in a Huskies' receiving corps that included Odunze and McMillan, but Polk is explosive and has been called a "building junkie" (he reportedly brought an air mattress to the Huskies' football facility so he could sleep there). Polk's 79 catches, 1,098 receiving yards and nine TDs in 2022 were all career-high figures … USC's Brenden Rice may not be the next Jerry Rice, but Jerry's kid is big and physical. And he's happy to follow in his father's footsteps. "Pressure's a blessing," Brenden Rice maintained to the NFL Network when the subject of being Jerry Rice's son came up … North Carolina's Devontez Walker had a hard time catching the ball for some reason during Senior Bowl week. But he caught deep balls at North Carolina after transferring from Kent State well enough to draw comparisons to A.J. Green. Walker's a physical specimen with speed (4.36) … Florida State's Johnny Wilson looks like more of an H-back. That's not a bad thing for a player whose game and physical skill set has drawn comparisons to Darren Waller … Michigan's Roman Wilson attacks routes with speed and burst and attacks the end zone (only Harrison's 14 touchdown receptions surpassed Wilson's 12 among Big Ten players in 2023). Wilson had a great Senior Bowl week demonstrating the great feel he possesses for how to achieve separation … Texas' Xavier Worthy entered the record book with a 4.21 40 at the Combine but he's not just a fast guy. He had some drop issues in 2022 but cleaned those up considerably in 2023.