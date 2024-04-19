Triple Take: A closer look at the LBs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the off-ball linebackers. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take …
This off-ball linebacker group doesn't have a sure-fire star, but it does have players who are capable of helping a team in different ways. After signing Patrick Queen in free agency, the position becomes somewhat less of a priority for the Steelers, but they could perhaps add an inside linebacker in later rounds as a developmental player and special teamer.
First Take
5 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.)
4 - Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1 ½, 234 lbs)
3 - Payton Wilson, North Carolina State (6-4, 233 lbs.)
2 - Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 238 lbs.)
1 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2, 230 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (6-1, 237 lbs.)
4 - Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1 ½, 234 lbs)
3 - Payton Wilson, North Carolina State (6-4, 233 lbs.)
2 - Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 238 lbs.)
1 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2, 230 lbs.)
Worth noting: Wallace jumps into the top 5 after showing off a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and having a solid week at the Senior Bowl. … Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg recorded a combined 200 tackles the past two seasons for the Buckeyes to go along with 3.5 sacks and an interception. He hasn't run a 40 during the process, but he's a highly instinctive linebacker. … I dropped Jeremiah Trotter of Clemson out of my top five, but he might be the best blitzer from the inside in this draft class. Trotter had 12 combined sacks the past two seasons. … JD Bertrand of Notre Dame led the Irish in tackles in each of the past three seasons, but he had a foot injury that kept him from running or doing any drill work during the draft process. … Jaylan Ford of Texas isn't the biggest or fastest inside linebacker. But he was highly productive as a starter the past two seasons, recording 220 tackles with three sacks, four forced fumbles and six interceptions. … James Williams played safety at Miami (Fla.), but at 6-foot-4, 231 pounds, he'll move to linebacker in the NFL, a process he began at the Senior Bowl. He's kind of a tweener, but does have 4.65-second speed, so he could be used as a tight end coverage player and passing down linebacker.
Matt's Take …
This linebacker class is a little underwhelming. Certainly, many of these players will be thrown into the mix early in their careers, but that could come with mixed results. Ideally, many of these drafted linebackers would make their bones on special teams while they learn and understand the NFL game from a speed and scheme perspective. It is highly unlikely that we see a true off the ball linebacker drafted in the first round and it might be well into the second frame before the first player at this position comes off the board. That being said, there could be a slew of mid round linebackers in this draft class and one or two will inevitably hit for their new team.
First Take
5-Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1.5, 234 lbs.)
4-Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.)
3-Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 238 lbs.)
2-Payton Wilson, North Carolina State (6-4, 233 lbs.)
1-Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2, 230 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.)
4-Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1.5, 234 lbs.)
3-Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 238 lbs.)
2-Payton Wilson, North Carolina State (6-4, 233 lbs.)
1-Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2, 230 lbs.)
Worth noting: Trotter has a great head for the game and is an excellent blitzer, but he falls behind Gray mostly due to the distinct difference in athletic ability. Gray is also taller with a wingspan about four inches longer than that of Trotter. ... Kentucky's Trevin Wallace almost unseated Trotter for the final spot on this list. Wallace is one of the youngest linebacker prospects in this draft but started playing football at a very early age with great success every step of the way. Wallace has very good playing speed to go along with balance, agility, and loose hips that show up repeatedly as a coverage player. Wallace is probably a great example of a linebacker that will get manipulated early in his career but could develop into a real impact player depending how well he learns at the next level. ... Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg is more of a plug-and-play linebacker but doesn't have nearly the ceiling of Wallace. Eichenberg sees the game very well and is a tackling machine with enough athletic ability to stick as a starter in the league. ... Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio grew up in Anchorage, Alaska and played six seasons of college football. His athletic testing was outstanding, especially his jumps, and you see Ulofoshio's explosiveness on tape. He has played a lot of football and plays every snap like it is his last. At a minimum, Ulofoshio should make a living as a demon on special teams, but maybe he turns into more with his next team.
Mike's Take …
It happens every spring, at least it happens to me. Certain players stand out during the pre-draft evaluation process. And one, two or perhaps a handful eventually stand out among the standouts. The guy who has done that for me this time around is N.C. State inside linebacker Payton Wilson. I'm fascinated with his backstory, impressed by his tape and intrigued by his NFL potential. Wilson as ILB1 is a hill I'm willing to die upon. This year, he's the chosen one. But he's not the only one.
First Take
5 - Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-11/2, 234 lbs.)
4 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.)
3 - Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 225 lbs.)
2 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-21/2, 230 lbs.)
1 - Payton Wilson, N.C. State (6-37/8, 233 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1 1/2, 234 lbs.)
4 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.)
3 - Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 225 lbs.)
2 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2 1/2, 230 lbs.)
1 - Payton Wilson, N.C. State (6-4, 233 lbs.)
Worth noting: Notre Dame's J.D. Bertrand is an old school-type, off-the-ball linebacker who gets it. "His eyes and feet are connected," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed. "He sees it, he goes. There's no pause button." Bertrand led Notre Dame in tackles in each of the last three seasons. Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones also cited Bertrand's "energy" and "presence" at the Senior Bowl … Indiana's Aaron Casey had 6.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for a loss (third in FBS) and three forced fumbles in 2023. The Hoosiers also trusted him to "spy" Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy … Florida State's Kalen DeLoach also has "spy" experience. His 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis was the second-best time of the position group, which helps explain DeLoach's ability to cover tight ends … Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg was the Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year in 2023. "He's typical of your Ohio State linebackers, plays with heart and soul each and every down," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis assessed. "He understands who he is, what he wants and if you're a ball-carrier Tommy Eichenberg is going to find you." … Texas' Jaylan Ford produced a combined 220 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, six interceptions, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles over the last two seasons. So he's as well-rounded as they come … Missouri's Ty'Ron Hopper played three seasons at Florida and two for Mizzou. He was a Second-Team All-SEC pick in 2023 …Georgia State's Jontrey Hunter is a six-year player and a former safety. He has traversed the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and his closing speed was on display during Senior Bowl week. "He can fly," Jeremiah insisted … Penn State's Curtis Jacobs uses athleticism and 4.58-speed to run around blocks. He had a career-high four sacks in 2022 and nine tackles for a loss in 2023 … UTEP's Travis Knight had the eighth-fastest 40 among linebackers at the Combine (4.63) and also possesses "big-time play speed," according to Jeremiah. Knight led FBS with 84 solo tackles in 2023 … Notre Dame's Marist Liufau is a high-energy player and one who is "gonna be a great special teams player at the next level," in Jeremiah's estimation. Liufau had career-high numbers in sacks (three) and tackles for a loss (six) in 2023 … Temple's Jordan Magee, the initial "sleeper" on this list, is the latest example of "Temple Tough" available for selection. He wasn't slept on in North Philadelphia while leading the Owls in tackles in each of the last two seasons … Cal's Jackson Sirmon, who spent four seasons at Washington prior to two at Cal, is the son of former Titans linebacker Peter Sirmon, the current linebackers coach at Cal. Jackson Sirmon stacked coverage reps during Senior Bowl week that included an interception of a fastball launched by Tennessee's Joe Milton. Sirmon's also earned a reputation as a good open-field tackler … Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio has an intangible unlike any other. "His name translated means 'not afraid of war,'" Jeremiah reported. "That's what I want in my linebackers." Ulofoshio was First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2023 … Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson led the SEC in tackles (137) and tied for the conference lead in sacks (10) on the way to being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He can get down the seam in coverage and he can separate the ball from a would-be receiver once it arrives, as Penn State tight end Theo Johnson found out at the Senior Bowl … Kentucky's Trevin Wallace has a game that includes range, coverage and thump. He also has a lot of confidence. The Draft Network quoted Wallace as follows regarding what he has to offer in advance of the Senior Bowl: "I'm athletic and fast (4.51). I have sideline-to-sideline speed. I'm among the most athletic linebacker prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft." Davis is among those Wallace has impressed: "He's a guy who plays the game with great intelligence, sees the field very well."