Triple Take: A closer look at the LBs

5 - Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1 1/2, 234 lbs.)

4 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.)

3 - Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 225 lbs.)

2 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2 1/2, 230 lbs.)

1 - Payton Wilson, N.C. State (6-4, 233 lbs.)

Worth noting: Notre Dame's J.D. Bertrand is an old school-type, off-the-ball linebacker who gets it. "His eyes and feet are connected," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed. "He sees it, he goes. There's no pause button." Bertrand led Notre Dame in tackles in each of the last three seasons. Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones also cited Bertrand's "energy" and "presence" at the Senior Bowl … Indiana's Aaron Casey had 6.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for a loss (third in FBS) and three forced fumbles in 2023. The Hoosiers also trusted him to "spy" Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy … Florida State's Kalen DeLoach also has "spy" experience. His 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis was the second-best time of the position group, which helps explain DeLoach's ability to cover tight ends … Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg was the Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year in 2023. "He's typical of your Ohio State linebackers, plays with heart and soul each and every down," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis assessed. "He understands who he is, what he wants and if you're a ball-carrier Tommy Eichenberg is going to find you." … Texas' Jaylan Ford produced a combined 220 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, six interceptions, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles over the last two seasons. So he's as well-rounded as they come … Missouri's Ty'Ron Hopper played three seasons at Florida and two for Mizzou. He was a Second-Team All-SEC pick in 2023 …Georgia State's Jontrey Hunter is a six-year player and a former safety. He has traversed the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and his closing speed was on display during Senior Bowl week. "He can fly," Jeremiah insisted … Penn State's Curtis Jacobs uses athleticism and 4.58-speed to run around blocks. He had a career-high four sacks in 2022 and nine tackles for a loss in 2023 … UTEP's Travis Knight had the eighth-fastest 40 among linebackers at the Combine (4.63) and also possesses "big-time play speed," according to Jeremiah. Knight led FBS with 84 solo tackles in 2023 … Notre Dame's Marist Liufau is a high-energy player and one who is "gonna be a great special teams player at the next level," in Jeremiah's estimation. Liufau had career-high numbers in sacks (three) and tackles for a loss (six) in 2023 … Temple's Jordan Magee, the initial "sleeper" on this list, is the latest example of "Temple Tough" available for selection. He wasn't slept on in North Philadelphia while leading the Owls in tackles in each of the last two seasons … Cal's Jackson Sirmon, who spent four seasons at Washington prior to two at Cal, is the son of former Titans linebacker Peter Sirmon, the current linebackers coach at Cal. Jackson Sirmon stacked coverage reps during Senior Bowl week that included an interception of a fastball launched by Tennessee's Joe Milton. Sirmon's also earned a reputation as a good open-field tackler … Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio has an intangible unlike any other. "His name translated means 'not afraid of war,'" Jeremiah reported. "That's what I want in my linebackers." Ulofoshio was First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2023 … Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson led the SEC in tackles (137) and tied for the conference lead in sacks (10) on the way to being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He can get down the seam in coverage and he can separate the ball from a would-be receiver once it arrives, as Penn State tight end Theo Johnson found out at the Senior Bowl … Kentucky's Trevin Wallace has a game that includes range, coverage and thump. He also has a lot of confidence. The Draft Network quoted Wallace as follows regarding what he has to offer in advance of the Senior Bowl: "I'm athletic and fast (4.51). I have sideline-to-sideline speed. I'm among the most athletic linebacker prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft." Davis is among those Wallace has impressed: "He's a guy who plays the game with great intelligence, sees the field very well."