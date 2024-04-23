Triple Take: A closer look at the Safties

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the safeties. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
The opinions of these Steelers Radio Network personalities do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Stay up-to-date with Steelers draft news by downloading the Steelers Official Mobile App (Apple Store | Google Play) and enabling the "Draft" push notification category (More --> Settings --> Notifications).
Dale's Take …
There might not be a first-round player at the safety position this year, but there are some good prospects, especially for what's asked of the position in today's NFL. Many of the safeties in this draft have slot capabilities, having played the slot in college. And that has some added bonus.
First Take
5 - Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10 ½, 198 lbs.)
4 - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (5-10, 197 lbs.)
3 - Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)
2 - Jayden Hicks, Washington State (6-2, 211 lbs.)
1 - Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-1, 199 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10 ½, 198 lbs.)
4 - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (5-10, 197 lbs.)
3 - Jayden Hicks, Washington State (6-2, 211 lbs.)
2 - Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)
1 - Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-1, 199 lbs.)
Worth Noting: Bishop very nearly went to No. 1 for me. He covers a ton of ground on the back end with his closing speed and also is very good on special teams. He checks a lot of boxes. … Bishop's teammate at Utah, Sione Vaki was my sleeper the first time around. He played in the same backfield at Antioch High School in California with Najee Harris and played both running back and safety at Utah. Vaki lost his mother to cancer in 2016 and is the youngest of 11 children. … Josh Proctor of Ohio State is already 25 and played six seasons of college football, but he didn't become a full-time starter until 2023 when he had nine pass breakups and an interception. … Tykee Smith of Georgia lined up with Bullard to give Georgia a top-notch safety duo. He had four interceptions in 2023. Both Bullard and Smith have slot experience. … Kamren Kinchens of Miami (Fla.) didn't run all that well at his workouts, finishing in the 4.6s, but he's a ballhawk, as his 11 interceptions the past two seasons would suggest. A true centerfielder, he anticipates and sees the field well. … Daijahn Anthony of Ole Miss is a violent hitter, despite being 6-foot and 194 pounds. He's ready-made as a special teams ace due to his ability to find the ball and get runners on the ground. ... Kitan Oladapo of Oregon State has excellent size (6-2, 216 lbs.) to match up with tight ends in the passing game and be a force against the run. He also had 26 pass defenses and three interceptions the past three seasons to go along with 4.5 sacks.
Matt's Take …
Safety is one of the weakest positions in the 2024 NFL Draft and it would be a major shock if someone from this position was selected on the first day. That being said, there are a handful of impressive athletes amongst this group that could end up hitting big at the next level down the line. As usual, a lot of these safeties will have to make a living on special teams next season and their ability to thrive in that capacity could determine how long they stick in the league while getting better at the safety position overall.
First Take
5-Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)
4-Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (5-10, 209 lbs.)
3-Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10.5, 198 lbs.)
2-Jaden Hicks, Washington State (6-2, 211 lbs.)
1-Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-1, 199 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (5-10, 209 lbs.)
4-Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)
3-Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10.5, 198 lbs.)
2-Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-1, 199 lbs.)
1-Jaden Hicks, Washington State (6-2, 211 lbs.)
Worth noting: Two small changes in the top five: Bishop overtakes Mustapha and Hicks is now at the top of the list. ... Nubin is an excellent overall football player, but Hicks is just a rare physical specimen for the safety position and has more upside. ... No one in this safety class might have more upside than Bishop, who is an extreme tester, and you see those great physical traits on the field. Hicks and Bishop have very high ceilings but do need refinement in their respective games. ... Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson just missed this list but has a strong case to be in the top five. He doesn't have fantastic size, but Taylor-Demerson was another fantastic tester. He can handle deep centerfield duties, takes the ball away, and plays with great speed and urgency. He also could handle nickel cornerback duties at the next level. Taylor-Demerson hasn't been a defensive player all that long and his best football could be ahead of him. ... Another interesting high variance player is Missouri's Jaylon Carlies. Carlies tested very well at just under 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds and his speed is obvious, particularly for such a big safety. He has very good length but is somewhat of a straight-line athlete and Carlies could be stuck between the safety and linebacker position. However, with the NFL's new kickoff rule, Carlies could really make a name for himself on special teams as he hopes to find his niche as a defensive contributor.
Mike's Take …
In the most recent installment of this series I shifted Iowa's Cooper DeJean from cornerback to safety (not an unprecedented suggestion but nor is it universally accepted). In this edition, DeJean is placed at the top of the list at safety. He's that good of a player. If we ever got around to doing special teams rankings in these segments, DeJean might top that list, as well, due to his prowess as a punt returner and a gunner. Like N.C. State inside linebacker Payton Wilson, I find DeJean one of the most fascinating players available in the draft. Play him wherever, but play him.
First Take
5 - Calen Bullock, USC (6-2, 188 lbs.)
4 - Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10 1/2, 198 lbs.)
3 - Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)
2 - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (5-11, 203 lbs.)
1 - Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-2, 199 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10 1/2, 198 lbs.)
4 - Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)
3 - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (5-11, 203 lbs.)
2 - Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-2, 199 lbs.)
1 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0, 203 lbs.)
Worth noting: Mississippi's Daijahn Anthony can hit. He knocked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels back 4 yards and the ball back 9 yards on an open-field slobber-knocker. Anthony also registered three interceptions in 2023 and eight in a career that included stops at Shepherd and Liberty … USC's Calen Bullock was No. 5 the last time safeties were assessed in this forum (before DeJean crashed the party). He might end up at cornerback in the NFL, in part because of his length and ball skills (nine career interceptions) … Missouri's Jaylon Carlies led the Tigers in tackles in each of the last two seasons and topped Mizzou in interceptions in two of the last three campaigns. He's big enough and physical enough that he might wind up at linebacker … Washington's Dominique Hampton played a program-record 57 games for the Huskies as a six-year player. He's big and athletic and impressed during interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager reported … Washington State's Jaden Hicks had 75-plus tackles in each of the last two seasons (155 combined) and two interceptions in 2023 (one a 37-yard pick-six against Colorado State). NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic considers Hicks "a rangy, intimidating presence, both downhill and on the back end," and the best of the available bunch at the position … Alabama's Jaylen Key bet on himself when he transferred from UAB to Alabama with no assurances of a role from the Crimson Tide, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Key registered a combined four interceptions and made 60 tackles in each of his two seasons at Alabama … Wake Forest's Malik Mustapha didn't commit a penalty during his four-year career according to Brugler. The power and physicality Mustapha put on tape was backed up by the 22 reps he executed on the 225-pound bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine … Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo puts his size to use as a hitter. He can also cover and play the ball … Auburn's Jaylin Simpson is a former cornerback who led the Tigers in interceptions in each of the last two seasons (four in 2023, six combined and seven in the last three campaigns). He's also a willing participant as a tackler … Georgia's Tykee Smith can cover down the field and play downhill. He led the Bulldogs in interceptions (four), tackles for a loss (8.5) and tackles (70) in 2023 … Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 and 10 for his career (all in the last three seasons). And he can run (he covered the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds in Indianapolis) … Utah's Sione Vaki was an effective two-way player for the Utes. Jeremiah is among those who considers Vaki a better prospect at running back. In 2023 he put up 317 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 203 yards and three TDs receiving and an interception, two sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss on defense … Oregon's Evan Williams is most effective in the box but he also had four career interceptions. Williams impressed at the Senior Bowl after tying for second in FBS among defensive backs with 4.5 sacks in 2023.