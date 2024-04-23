Triple Take: A closer look at the Safties

5 - Calen Bullock, USC (6-2, 188 lbs.)

5 - Javon Bullard, Georgia (5-10 1/2, 198 lbs.)

4 - Cole Bishop, Utah (6-2, 206 lbs.)

3 - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (5-11, 203 lbs.)

2 - Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-2, 199 lbs.)

1 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0, 203 lbs.)

Worth noting: Mississippi's Daijahn Anthony can hit. He knocked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels back 4 yards and the ball back 9 yards on an open-field slobber-knocker. Anthony also registered three interceptions in 2023 and eight in a career that included stops at Shepherd and Liberty … USC's Calen Bullock was No. 5 the last time safeties were assessed in this forum (before DeJean crashed the party). He might end up at cornerback in the NFL, in part because of his length and ball skills (nine career interceptions) … Missouri's Jaylon Carlies led the Tigers in tackles in each of the last two seasons and topped Mizzou in interceptions in two of the last three campaigns. He's big enough and physical enough that he might wind up at linebacker … Washington's Dominique Hampton played a program-record 57 games for the Huskies as a six-year player. He's big and athletic and impressed during interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager reported … Washington State's Jaden Hicks had 75-plus tackles in each of the last two seasons (155 combined) and two interceptions in 2023 (one a 37-yard pick-six against Colorado State). NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic considers Hicks "a rangy, intimidating presence, both downhill and on the back end," and the best of the available bunch at the position … Alabama's Jaylen Key bet on himself when he transferred from UAB to Alabama with no assurances of a role from the Crimson Tide, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Key registered a combined four interceptions and made 60 tackles in each of his two seasons at Alabama … Wake Forest's Malik Mustapha didn't commit a penalty during his four-year career according to Brugler. The power and physicality Mustapha put on tape was backed up by the 22 reps he executed on the 225-pound bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine … Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo puts his size to use as a hitter. He can also cover and play the ball … Auburn's Jaylin Simpson is a former cornerback who led the Tigers in interceptions in each of the last two seasons (four in 2023, six combined and seven in the last three campaigns). He's also a willing participant as a tackler … Georgia's Tykee Smith can cover down the field and play downhill. He led the Bulldogs in interceptions (four), tackles for a loss (8.5) and tackles (70) in 2023 … Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 and 10 for his career (all in the last three seasons). And he can run (he covered the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds in Indianapolis) … Utah's Sione Vaki was an effective two-way player for the Utes. Jeremiah is among those who considers Vaki a better prospect at running back. In 2023 he put up 317 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 203 yards and three TDs receiving and an interception, two sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss on defense … Oregon's Evan Williams is most effective in the box but he also had four career interceptions. Williams impressed at the Senior Bowl after tying for second in FBS among defensive backs with 4.5 sacks in 2023.