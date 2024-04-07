Triple Take: A closer look at the OTs

5 - JC Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)

4 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)

3 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)

2 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-5, 332 lbs.)

1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)

5 - JC Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)

4 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)

3 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)

2 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-5, 332 lbs.)

1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)

Worth noting: TCU's Brandon Coleman has length and an ability to generate movement up front in the running game … Marshall's Ethan Driskell is a former defensive lineman who has played guard and tackle. His best fit appears to be the latter thanks to an 831/8-inch wingspan. Driskell played the last two seasons at left tackle for the Thundering Herd … Notre Dame's Blake Fisher might best project inside at the next level. But he started all 27 career games for the Fighting Irish at tackle (26 at right tackle and one on the left side) … Missouri's Javon Foster was initially identified as a "sleeper." He's aggressive even in pass protection and he looks the part. "He is a physical specimen out there," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted while Foster was in the process of impressing during Senior Bowel week. "That's the way you wanna carry 313 pounds, easily." … Maryland's Delmar Glaze was a left tackle in 2023 after starting at right tackle the previous season. He might have a future as a swing-tackle at the next level … South Dakota State's Garrett Greenfield put on a display of athleticism at 311 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine that included a broad jump of 9-5 and a vertical leap of 38.5 inches (the best by an offensive lineman in Indianapolis since 2003). He's a sixth-year player with 65 career games played and 55 career starts … Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton has gone in the first round in plenty of mocks and might yet in the actual draft. He's a TCU transfer who is short on experience (15 career starts) but long on impressive physical traits. Guyton's size and length have inspired comparisons to Jason Peters and Tyron Smith … Texas' Christian Jones was impressive enough at the Combine to get the attention of NFL Network analyst Shaun O'Hara ("He's looked good in every drill.") and Jeremiah ("He's gonna be a starter.") … USC's Jarrett Kingston brings plenty of versatility to the table. He started five games at right tackle and six at right guard in 2023. For his career he logged 16 starts at left guard, 10 at left tackle, six at right guard and five at right tackle … Georgia's Amarius Mims is another prospect who might hear his name called in Round One, along with a host of others at the position. Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic has called Mims "freaky," and "the most fascinating OL prospect in this class." … Arizona's Jordan Morgan is 15-plus months removed from ACL surgery and still looks the part of a potential first-round selection. He impressed at the Senior Bowl, particularly with regard to his capabilities as a run blocker (something he wasn't asked to be much in college) … Houston's Patrick Paul has a brother in the NFL (Chris, a guard for the Washington Commanders). Patrick has 39 career starts at left tackle and 44 career games played on his resume … Kansas' Dominick Puni played left tackle for one season at Kansas and was a First-team All-Big XII selection after spending four seasons at Central Missouri. He might be a guard or center at the next level. "He's attracted a lot of attention being able to move inside, play the guard spot, physical guy." NFL Network analyst Charles Davis observed during Senior Bowl week. Puni also played some center in Mobile, Ala., and drilled there at the Combine … Washington's Roger Rosengarten was a right tackle protecting a left-handed quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) the last two seasons. He showed an ability to transition to the left side seamlessly at the Senior Bowl … Oklahoma's Walter Rouse started 13 games at left tackle in 2023 and started 52 of his 53 career games played in college … BYU's Kingsley Suamataia is still another in this year's class who might go in Round One. Suamataia can play left or right tackle, which should surprise no one given that he's ambidextrous. He's also a cousin of Penei Sewell.