Triple Take: Deeper look at the TEs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the tight ends. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
The opinions of these Steelers Radio Network personalities do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Dale's Take …
The tight end class is among the weakest positions in this draft. In fact, it wouldn't be all that surprising if we saw Brock Bowers go in the top 10 and then another 50 picks go before the next tight end is selected. That being said, there certainly will be more tight ends taken in this draft than just Bowers. This class simply isn't as deep or talented overall as the 2023 group.
First Take
5 - Erick All, Iowa (6-4, 252 lbs.)
4 - Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-4, 247 lbs.)
3 - Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-6, 259 lbs.)
2 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-4, 245 lbs.)
1 - Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (6-4, 250 lbs.)
4 - Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-4, 247 lbs.)
3 - Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-6, 259 lbs.)
2 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-4, 245 lbs.)
1 - Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)
Worth noting: Tip Reiman of Illinois was my sleeper in the first take, but his 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine woke a lot of people up on the 6-foot-5, 271-pound big man. He also did 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. … Jared Whiley of TCU (6-6, 249) has excellent length to continue to put on weight. He also plucks the ball out of the air well with his hands. … Arizona's Tanner McLachlan (6-5, 241) needs to put on some weight, but his effort is always there on tape. He also ran a 4.61 40 at the Combine, with a nice 35-inch vertical jump and isn't afraid to mix it up on special teams. … Washington's Devin Culp had the fastest 40-time among tight ends at the Combine at 4.47 seconds. At 6-3, 231 pounds, he's also undersized, while drops also were an issue for him. … Culp's 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds at the Combine was matched by Penn State's Johnson and Reiman. … Luke Benson of Georgia Tech ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day. But he also measured in at 6-4, 233 pounds. He had 37 career catches at Syracuse and Georgia Tech.
Matt's Take …
It will be extremely interesting to see where Brock Bowers goes in the first round and what team pulls the trigger on Bowers, a remarkable pass catching weapon-but also not a traditional first round pick. After Bowers, there could be a long wait until the next tight end falls and the second day of the draft could have very few players at this position drafted. Still, history has shown that some of the best tight ends in the league were drafted in the middle rounds. Maybe this draft class finds a few late gems.
First Take
5-Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-4, 247 lbs.)
4-Jared Wiley, TCU (6-6, 249 lbs.)
3-Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-6, 259 lbs.)
2-Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-4, 245 lbs.)
1-Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Erick All, Iowa (6-4, 252 lbs.)
4-Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-4, 247 lbs.)
3-Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-6, 259 lbs.)
2-Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-4, 245 lbs.)
1-Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)
Worth noting: All is someone that needs to be discussed and not just because Iowa has churned out high-end NFL tight ends at a remarkable rate. The issue with All is the medical side of things. All tore his ACL in October and had a season-ending back injury in 2022 after just three games. But when All is right, he impacts the game with his downfield ability, quickness, and route running prowess. But All has played just 10 games over the past two seasons. Much like Stover, AJ Barner-Stover's rival from Michigan, is a very solid prospect that could have a long successful career as a number two tight in the NFL. Barner is a tough guy that can block and bring enough to the passing game at the next level. Another interesting player in this class is Colorado State's Dallin Holker. He is a smaller player, but he has long arms and big hands with plus athletic ability and excellent production. Holker isn't an inline player, but he could provide matchup advantages as a receiver at the next level.
Mike's Take …
It remains a top-heavy class at tight end and there isn't much if any dispute regarding the head of the class, Georgia's Brock Bowers. He didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine after suffering an ankle injury late in 2023, then didn't work out at Georgia's Pro Day on March 13 after "tweaking" a hamstring. Bowers reportedly will perform for evaluators in a workout on April 10. He probably doesn't need to do much to confirm his best-in-show status. And he'll probably have some company among his fellow tight ends in hearing his name called at the draft sooner rather than later.
First Take
5 - Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-37/8, 247)
4 - Ben Stinnott, Kansas State (6-37/8, 250 lbs.)
3 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-37/8, 245 lbs.)
2 - Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-61/8, 259 lbs.)
1 - Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-37/8, 247)
4 - Ben Stinnott, Kansas State (6-37/8, 250 lbs.)
3 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-37/8, 245 lbs.)
2 - Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-61/8, 259 lbs.)
1 - Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)
Worth noting: Michigan's A.J. Barner is an Indiana transfer who did a lot of blocking at Michigan. He's a banger who creates separation with physicality while route running and tough enough to have rolled an ankle during Senior Bowl week and still play in the game … Florida State's Jaheim Bell isn't a hand-in-the-ground tight end but possesses size and athleticism. He's a hands-catcher who projects H-back and special teams potential … Washington's Devin Culp lacks ideal size but is still a reliable blocker. And while he hasn't caught a lot of passes (66 in four seasons) he's shown the ability to make tough catches and to get up the field after making a catch … Colorado State's Dallin Holker had a memorable "Gauntlet" drill at the Combine. For some reason he held onto the second-to-last pass he caught (it's a catch-and-release drill), then grabbed the final throw and completed his finishing spring with a football in each hand. Holker led FBS tight ends with 64 receptions in 2023 (for 767 yards and six touchdowns) after three unproductive seasons at BYU. At Colorado State he was combat-catch capable … Arizona's Tanner McLachlan caught 79 passes in two seasons with the Wildcats. That broke Rob Gronkowski's program record for receptions by a tight end (75 in two seasons). McLachlan also put his competitiveness on display by chasing down an interception and making the tackle against UCLA … Illinois' Tip Reiman was the "sleeper" on the initial list at the position. He's a versatile finisher, especially as a blocker, who might provide late-round value … Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford can find the ball and track it and he can adjust at the end of routes when necessary. He registered 1,061 career receiving yards and seven career receiving TDs for the Gophers … TCU's Jarrett Wiley impressed during the first two days of practices at the Senior Bowl. He's a former quarterback and a Texas transfer who can play in-line and also get down the field. His career-high eight receiving touchdowns in 2023 topped all FBS tight ends.