Triple Take: Deeper look at the TEs

It remains a top-heavy class at tight end and there isn't much if any dispute regarding the head of the class, Georgia's Brock Bowers. He didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine after suffering an ankle injury late in 2023, then didn't work out at Georgia's Pro Day on March 13 after "tweaking" a hamstring. Bowers reportedly will perform for evaluators in a workout on April 10. He probably doesn't need to do much to confirm his best-in-show status. And he'll probably have some company among his fellow tight ends in hearing his name called at the draft sooner rather than later.

5 - Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-37/8, 247)

4 - Ben Stinnott, Kansas State (6-37/8, 250 lbs.)

3 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-37/8, 245 lbs.)

2 - Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-61/8, 259 lbs.)

1 - Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-3, 243 lbs.)

Worth noting: Michigan's A.J. Barner is an Indiana transfer who did a lot of blocking at Michigan. He's a banger who creates separation with physicality while route running and tough enough to have rolled an ankle during Senior Bowl week and still play in the game … Florida State's Jaheim Bell isn't a hand-in-the-ground tight end but possesses size and athleticism. He's a hands-catcher who projects H-back and special teams potential … Washington's Devin Culp lacks ideal size but is still a reliable blocker. And while he hasn't caught a lot of passes (66 in four seasons) he's shown the ability to make tough catches and to get up the field after making a catch … Colorado State's Dallin Holker had a memorable "Gauntlet" drill at the Combine. For some reason he held onto the second-to-last pass he caught (it's a catch-and-release drill), then grabbed the final throw and completed his finishing spring with a football in each hand. Holker led FBS tight ends with 64 receptions in 2023 (for 767 yards and six touchdowns) after three unproductive seasons at BYU. At Colorado State he was combat-catch capable … Arizona's Tanner McLachlan caught 79 passes in two seasons with the Wildcats. That broke Rob Gronkowski's program record for receptions by a tight end (75 in two seasons). McLachlan also put his competitiveness on display by chasing down an interception and making the tackle against UCLA … Illinois' Tip Reiman was the "sleeper" on the initial list at the position. He's a versatile finisher, especially as a blocker, who might provide late-round value … Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford can find the ball and track it and he can adjust at the end of routes when necessary. He registered 1,061 career receiving yards and seven career receiving TDs for the Gophers … TCU's Jarrett Wiley impressed during the first two days of practices at the Senior Bowl. He's a former quarterback and a Texas transfer who can play in-line and also get down the field. His career-high eight receiving touchdowns in 2023 topped all FBS tight ends.