Triple Take: A closer look at the CBs

It's not uncommon for college cornerbacks to become NFL safeties. Often, a lack of the necessary speed or coverage skills at the next level dictates such a position switch. But in the case of Iowa's Cooper DeJean, I've come around to believing he should play safety in the NFL rather than corner because of his off-the-charts instincts and anticipation. I believe DeJean would be a more dynamic play-maker if allowed to diagnose plays and then find the football, as opposed to running and covering 1-on-1. It's not that he can't do the latter, but he'll be even more impactful if permitted to do the former. So there's a change in the pecking order at both positions in advance of this year's draft. On this list, at least, DeJean is no longer included at cornerback because he's been moved to safety.

5 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (6-1, 180 lbs.)

4 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)

3 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0, 203 lbs.)

2 - Terrion Arnold, Alabama (5-11, 189 lbs.)

1 - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-1, 195 lbs.)

5 - Max Melton, Rutgers (5-11, 187 lbs.)

Worth noting: Missouri's Kris Abrams-Draine has wide receiver on his resume and ball skills on his tape. He was a First-Team All-SEC pick and a Second-Team Associated Press All-America selection in 2023. Abrams-Draine can run, cover and make plays when the ball arrives (seven career interceptions, 34 career passes defensed) … Louisville's Jarvis Brownlee had a great week of practice during Senior Bowl week, particularly on 1-on-1 coverage, and intercepted Notre Dame's Sam Hartman in the game. But Brownlee is no one-trick pony. "You watch him on tape, he's not afraid to get really involved in the running game," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed … Florida State's Renardo Green only had one interception in five seasons. But Green's claim to fame may be holding his own against LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, one of the top wide receivers available, back in September … Auburn's D.J. James is a little undersized at 175 pounds but he can cover. James ran deep with North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker in Mobile, Ala. James' 4.42 40-yard dash ranked ninth among cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine … Oregon's Khyree Jackson has size and length and can make plays on the ball down the field. He also has a physical element to his game. "He's willing to mix it up," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis assessed … Boston College's Elijah Jones is relentless in pursuit, whether the ball has come his way or gone to the other side of the field. He was a First-Team All-ACC pick in 2023 … Georgia's Kamari Lassiter had one interception in three seasons and none over the last two, but draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic is still a big fan. "The last time he gave up more than two catches in a game was in the 2022 College Football Playoffs against Ohio State," Brugler reported in his annual draft guide, "The Beast." "Overall, Lassiter doesn't have elite physical traits at a position where size and speed are at a premium, but his play recognition and competitiveness are both off the charts. Although he is viewed as a nickel-only by several teams, he has starting talent that is best suited for a zone-match scheme." … Kentucky's Andru Phillips was a state champion in the triple jump in high school in South Carolina and posted a vertical leap of 42" at the Combine. Jeremiah projects Phillips as a starting nickel "Day One." … Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett had the fourth-fastest 40 among cornerbacks in Indy (4.36) and can play the ball … Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was clocked at 4.51 in the 40 but plays faster than he times in Jeremiah's estimation. Rakestraw also impressed Jeremiah as one of the best cornerbacks available, in part because Rakestraw is an ultra competitive cornerback who tackles … Mississippi State's Decamerion Richardson measured in at 6-foot-11/4 and 188 pounds and was timed at 4.34 in the 40. The combination of size and speed is always intriguing … Michigan's Mike Sainristil is another tough guy from a defense that dominated in 2023. Sainristil tied for second in FBS with two pick-sixes last season and impacted games beyond his ability to make plays. Jeremiah referred to Sainristil as Michigan's "CEO" because of his ability to lead … Iowa State's T.J. Tampa can make a variety of plays and projects as a cornerback who can handle a variety of schemes (including "Tampa 2," presumably). "He allowed just one touchdown catch in his final 934 defensive snaps," Brugler noted. "Tampa has the ingredients to be a press-man corner, but he did his best work on tape from off coverage, where he accurately saw through receivers to the quarterback and overlapped zones to drive on throws."