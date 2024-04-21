Triple Take: A closer look at the CBs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the cornerbacks. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take ...
This cornerback class might not have the star power at the top of some other recent classes -- though it's still pretty darn good -- but it is amazingly deep, especially with players who can step into the slot.
First Take
5 - Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri (5-11, 183 lbs.)
4 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)
3 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0 ½, 203 lbs.)
2 - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-0, 195 lbs.)
1 - Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 189 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (5-11, 196 lbs.)
4 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)
3 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0 ½, 203 lbs.)
2 - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-0, 195 lbs.)
1 - Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 189 lbs.)
Worth noting: McKinstry pushes into the top 5 after posting a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, despite having a Jones fracture in his foot that was discovered at the Combine. He had surgery to repair the issue after his pro day, so his actual 40 time is likely in the low 4.4s. And he's been a three-year starter at Alabama. … As expected, DeJean also was solid at his pro day after recovering from a broken leg that sidelined him late in the season and for the Combine. He ran in the mid 4.4s and was good in position drills. I nearly bumped him up to No. 2. … Michigan's Mike Sainristil (5-9, 182 lbs.) was one of my favorite tapes to watch. He's just so feisty in the slot and gets his hands on the ball a lot. He's a small converted wide receiver, but he'll immediately become one of the best nickel corners in the NFL the minute he sets foot on the field. … Rakestraw isn't as fast as you'd like, but he's feisty and aggressive. … Kentucky's Andru Phillips (5-11, 190 lbs.) could play inside or outside, and he's been battle tested playing in the SEC. He also had an excellent 42-inch vertical jump at the Combine, though he finished his college career without a single interception. … Kamari Lassiter of Georgia was considered a first-round talent heading into this process, but the 4.64 40 time he posted at his pro day isn't going to allow that to happen. He's likely slated to be a nickel corner because of his lack of recovery speed. … Max Melton from Rutgers is another corner who can play inside or out. He had eight interceptions the past three seasons to go with 30 pass breakups. He's a keeper. … Jarvis Brownlee of Louisville is another potential nickel corner with ball skills. He had six career interceptions and 28 pass breakups. … You want a corner who gets his hands on the ball? Try Kris Abrams-Draine of Missouri. Over the past three seasons, he broke up 40 passes and intercepted seven, including four last season. He's another corner who could be at home in the slot.
Matt's Take …
This is a good, not great, group of draftable cornerbacks. While there should be at least five first round draftees, the second round might provide more bang for the buck at this position. There could be a dozen cornerbacks drafted on Friday-many of which have inside/outside versatility. While this draft overall isn't great in the late rounds, there are quite a few day three corners that could come into the league, make a name for themselves on special teams, and then get a crack as a defensive contributor. Cornerback needy teams have plenty to pick from this year.
First Take
5-Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (5-11.5, 199 lbs.)
4-Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)
3-Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 189 lbs.)
2-Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-0, 195 lbs.)
1-Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0.5, 203 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (5-11.5, 199 lbs.)
4-Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)
3-Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 189 lbs.)
2-Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-0, 195 lbs.)
1-Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0.5, 203 lbs.)
Worth noting: No change in the top five here, but DeJean was able to finally work out and performed very well, although it should be noted that he didn't do the change of direction drills. In reality, the top three corners listed here are very closely lumped together and it is more what flavor of ice cream you prefer as DeJean, Mitchell, and Arnold each have distinctively different style of plays and strengths/weaknesses. ... Florida State plays a lot of man-to-man coverage, and the Seminoles will have two cornerbacks drafted this year, Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones. Green is just under six feet tall and could probably handle slot duties, but he was almost exclusively an outside guy to finish up his college career - although Green does have a safety background as well at Florida State. Jones was a three-year starter for the Seminoles on the outside and then as a slot corner, which is his ideal position in the league. He is a twitchy productive cover man. Green and Jones are highly competitive with an excellent playing demeanor that NFL teams will love. ... An interesting mid round prospect is South Dakota State's Myles Harden. Harden's measurables aren't great and he suffered two season ending injuries, but he is a four-year starter. Harden forced eight turnovers in his final 19 college games and has an excellent head and temperament for the game overall. ... Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett is a four-year starter in the SEC and has the length, speed, and feet to succeed on the outside in the NFL. Pritchett isn't a great tackler, but he is coming off an excellent 2023 campaign.
Mike's Take …
It's not uncommon for college cornerbacks to become NFL safeties. Often, a lack of the necessary speed or coverage skills at the next level dictates such a position switch. But in the case of Iowa's Cooper DeJean, I've come around to believing he should play safety in the NFL rather than corner because of his off-the-charts instincts and anticipation. I believe DeJean would be a more dynamic play-maker if allowed to diagnose plays and then find the football, as opposed to running and covering 1-on-1. It's not that he can't do the latter, but he'll be even more impactful if permitted to do the former. So there's a change in the pecking order at both positions in advance of this year's draft. On this list, at least, DeJean is no longer included at cornerback because he's been moved to safety.
First Take
5 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (6-1, 180 lbs.)
4 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)
3 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0, 203 lbs.)
2 - Terrion Arnold, Alabama (5-11, 189 lbs.)
1 - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-1, 195 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Max Melton, Rutgers (5-11, 187 lbs.)
4 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (6-1, 180 lbs.)
3 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.)
2 - Terrion Arnold, Alabama (5-11, 189 lbs.)
1 - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-1, 195 lbs.)
Worth noting: Missouri's Kris Abrams-Draine has wide receiver on his resume and ball skills on his tape. He was a First-Team All-SEC pick and a Second-Team Associated Press All-America selection in 2023. Abrams-Draine can run, cover and make plays when the ball arrives (seven career interceptions, 34 career passes defensed) … Louisville's Jarvis Brownlee had a great week of practice during Senior Bowl week, particularly on 1-on-1 coverage, and intercepted Notre Dame's Sam Hartman in the game. But Brownlee is no one-trick pony. "You watch him on tape, he's not afraid to get really involved in the running game," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed … Florida State's Renardo Green only had one interception in five seasons. But Green's claim to fame may be holding his own against LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, one of the top wide receivers available, back in September … Auburn's D.J. James is a little undersized at 175 pounds but he can cover. James ran deep with North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker in Mobile, Ala. James' 4.42 40-yard dash ranked ninth among cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine … Oregon's Khyree Jackson has size and length and can make plays on the ball down the field. He also has a physical element to his game. "He's willing to mix it up," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis assessed … Boston College's Elijah Jones is relentless in pursuit, whether the ball has come his way or gone to the other side of the field. He was a First-Team All-ACC pick in 2023 … Georgia's Kamari Lassiter had one interception in three seasons and none over the last two, but draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic is still a big fan. "The last time he gave up more than two catches in a game was in the 2022 College Football Playoffs against Ohio State," Brugler reported in his annual draft guide, "The Beast." "Overall, Lassiter doesn't have elite physical traits at a position where size and speed are at a premium, but his play recognition and competitiveness are both off the charts. Although he is viewed as a nickel-only by several teams, he has starting talent that is best suited for a zone-match scheme." … Kentucky's Andru Phillips was a state champion in the triple jump in high school in South Carolina and posted a vertical leap of 42" at the Combine. Jeremiah projects Phillips as a starting nickel "Day One." … Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett had the fourth-fastest 40 among cornerbacks in Indy (4.36) and can play the ball … Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was clocked at 4.51 in the 40 but plays faster than he times in Jeremiah's estimation. Rakestraw also impressed Jeremiah as one of the best cornerbacks available, in part because Rakestraw is an ultra competitive cornerback who tackles … Mississippi State's Decamerion Richardson measured in at 6-foot-11/4 and 188 pounds and was timed at 4.34 in the 40. The combination of size and speed is always intriguing … Michigan's Mike Sainristil is another tough guy from a defense that dominated in 2023. Sainristil tied for second in FBS with two pick-sixes last season and impacted games beyond his ability to make plays. Jeremiah referred to Sainristil as Michigan's "CEO" because of his ability to lead … Iowa State's T.J. Tampa can make a variety of plays and projects as a cornerback who can handle a variety of schemes (including "Tampa 2," presumably). "He allowed just one touchdown catch in his final 934 defensive snaps," Brugler noted. "Tampa has the ingredients to be a press-man corner, but he did his best work on tape from off coverage, where he accurately saw through receivers to the quarterback and overlapped zones to drive on throws."