Postgame Takes

Tomlin: 'We're not looking for perfect'

Oct 11, 2020 at 06:08 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Coach Mike Tomlin might have said it best postgame.

"It wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, but we're not looking for perfect," said Tomlin. "We're looking to be good enough to win."

And that is exactly what the Steelers did on Sunday at Heinz Field defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-29, to go 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

"I'm really excited to get the victory," said Tomlin. "It's never easy in the NFL. Got to give Philadelphia a lot of credit, man, they tested us. Their ability to convert third downs offensively I thought was a significant component of the game. Some of it was self-inflicted by us in penalties and missed tackles and so forth. You've got to give their guys credit. They had a good plan, good execution of the plan, and that allowed them to maintain possession of the ball and keep us at bay and stay in it.

"But I like our guys. Collectively, they fought well together. They complemented one another in all three phases of the game. Had a lot of good contributions from a lot of people. Young guys getting an opportunity to contribute.

"(Chase) Claypool, obviously, was a guy that had a big game. But more subtle contributions like Kevin Dotson being called up to step up for David DeCastro. We appreciate the development of those guys. We've got to continue to grow and develop as a team, not only in terms of skills relative to our positions, but our division of labor, our understanding of situational ball. All the while, we've got to do enough to win in the process, and thankful we've been able to do that."

Claypool tied a Steelers record for most touchdowns scored in a game with four, and most points scored in a game with 24. The rookie receiver has made a quick impact on the offense, but Tomlin said it was a team effort that led to that.

"Let's be honest, a lot of it might not even have to do with him and his skillset," said Tomlin. "We've just got a well-balanced attack. We've got guys that people have to account for, guys like JuJu (Smith-Schuster), guys like Diontae (Johnson) and (Eric) Ebron. I just think that he's probably a good matchup for whoever people have assigned to him from a man-to-man standpoint.

"That's the strength of having a deep group of guys that are capable of making plays. Week in and week out, there are going to be different guys that step up just based on the matchups presented. He had a good matchup this week.

"The strength of our pack is the pack, and to have quality depth in guys that are capable of making plays, he was just going to be the guy today. He had a good matchup, and he made some plays, and they found that rhythm. I don't want to make it out to be something more than it is. It was his turn today based on a lot of things, and he was able to deliver."

Tomlin referenced not being perfect and the Eagles ability to convert third downs. They were 10-14, 71%, on third down, including some long third down conversions.

"It was a hodge-podge of things," said Tomlin. "Like I said first, I want to compliment them. They had a good plan, a good execution of plans. They had guys like 13 (Travis Fulgham) stepping up and making combat catches. We had guys in position. They made some plays. They made some plays on the football. Carson (Wentz) made some throws. He stood in there in the face of adversity and made some throws. I don't want to discredit them entirely.

"Could we be better? Certainly. We had a roughing the passer. We gave up the ball down the middle on a long yardage situation. We had things we need to focus on and do better, but I'd be remiss if I didn't compliment them for their plan and also execution of the plan in some of the areas that I mentioned."

Coach Tomlin's Injury Update: "From an injury standpoint, Diontae Johnson took a direct blow to the back. I think he may be available next week. DeCastro had an abdominal injury that's being evaluated. His availability is in question, but I'll have more information for you guys on Tuesday. The rest is kind of bumps and bruises associated with play.

"I know (Maurkice) Pouncey wasn't able to continue. He's being evaluated right now. Don't have a lot of information on his foot."

Related Content

news

Tomlin on fight, Minkah and not blinking

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on a variety of topics following the overtime win over the Bengals
news

Tomlin on Mitch, receivers, urgency and injuries

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about a variety of topics following the Steelers win over the Lions in the preseason
news

Tomlin on control, two-minute offense, and QBs

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed a variety of topics following the win over the Jaguars
news

Tomlin's all about playing to win

Coach Mike Tomlin gave his take on the Steelers win over the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener
news

Tomlin on the players 'mental fortitude'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about the effort by the players in the exciting overtime win over the Ravens
news

Tomlin on disappointment, Corliss, and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on multiple topics following the Steelers loss to the Chiefs
news

Tomlin on turnovers, Haden and effort

Coach Mike Tomlin was appreciative of the team's effort in the Steelers win over the Titans

news

Tomlin: 'A disappointing game to say the least'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about losing the battle in the trenches and more after the Steelers loss to the Vikings
news

Tomlin on the rivalry, next man up, Diontae & more

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about a variety of topics after the Steelers 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field
news

Tomlin on losing up front, adjustment & more

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't like what he saw in any phase in the loss to the Bengals
news

Tomlin on the defense, Heyward and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on a variety of topics following the Steelers loss to the Chargers
news

Tomlin: 'We didn't do enough'

Coach Mike Tomlin said the play was 'too sloppy to win' in the tie against the Detroit Lions
Advertising