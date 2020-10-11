Tomlin: 'We're not looking for perfect'

Coach Mike Tomlin might have said it best postgame.

"It wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, but we're not looking for perfect," said Tomlin. "We're looking to be good enough to win."

And that is exactly what the Steelers did on Sunday at Heinz Field defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-29, to go 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

"I'm really excited to get the victory," said Tomlin. "It's never easy in the NFL. Got to give Philadelphia a lot of credit, man, they tested us. Their ability to convert third downs offensively I thought was a significant component of the game. Some of it was self-inflicted by us in penalties and missed tackles and so forth. You've got to give their guys credit. They had a good plan, good execution of the plan, and that allowed them to maintain possession of the ball and keep us at bay and stay in it.

"But I like our guys. Collectively, they fought well together. They complemented one another in all three phases of the game. Had a lot of good contributions from a lot of people. Young guys getting an opportunity to contribute.