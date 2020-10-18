Tomlin on varsity ball, Minkah & injuries

Varsity ball: The Steelers defense stepped up allowing the Browns to convert just one of 12 third down attempts, for an 8% conversion rate, and they held them on all three fourth down attempts.

"We were varsity today, really kind of all across the board and met a challenge versus a very good and a team that was very hot," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Appreciative of the efforts.

"We had a better plan. It starts with us as coaches and then the guys performed better, and they finished it off. But we both were JV last week, players and coaches, and we got better this week.