Tomlin on never blinking, the 'hit' and more

Never blinking: The Steelers knew it wasn't going to be easy, a matchup of two undefeated teams, and they were right.

After the Steelers jumped out to a 27-7 lead, the Tennessee Titans fought back, to make it 27-24 in the closing seconds when Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal wide right with just 14 seconds to play to secure the win.

"We talked about it all week," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We knew they wouldn't flinch. They have been in these types of games more than we have. To be quite honest with you, we knew that that was a winning edge for them, and it showed. We had something to do with how the game got as well. We gave up a big play for a touchdown. We turned the ball over. You do those things against good people they're going to get back in the game 100% of the time.

"Thankfully our guys didn't blink and were able to hold it together and make enough plays to secure a victory. Not a perfect product. We understand that. But I appreciate their efforts. We are perfect from a record standpoint and so we respect that."

Despite enjoying the win for a short time, though, Tomlin knows what sits ahead – the Baltimore Ravens who had a bye this weekend.