Tomlin on battles, lessons to learn and Muuuth

Holding on: The Steelers fought to the end against the Chicago Bears, pulling out a 29-27 win when Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with just 26 seconds to go, after the Bears went ahead 27-26 at the 1:46 mark. The Steelers had led up until that point, and as Coach Mike Tomlin said even when faced with adversity they didn't back down.
"We had it all the way, right?" said Tomlin. "That's just the nature of this thing. It's the National Football League. You're going to be in battles.
"The most important thing is that you smile in the face of adversity and deliver the necessary plays. And that's the silver lining in tonight's performance. We were up against it. A lot of it due to our own doing.
"But you've got to tip your cap to the Bears. They competed and they competed for 60 minutes. The cool thing is we made the necessary plays."
After the Bears scored the go-ahead touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger took the offense from their own 25-yard line down to the Bears 23-yard line, while working with just one timeout, to set up Boswell's game-winning field goal.
"Ben took the offense down the field, and we got the necessary field goal," said Tomlin. "And we were able to close the game out and I'm thankful for that."
Not so special: While Boswell hit the game-winning field goal, as well as field goals from 52 and 54 yards, the special teams unit did have its struggles. Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled on a punt return, and the Bears DeAndre Houston-Carson recovered and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Steelers lead to 23-20.
"You can't turn the ball over and give up scores in the kicking game," said Tomlin. "You do that, there's a high probability you're going to lose, let alone be in a tight game.
"We got to hang on to the ball. We can't give up scores in the kicking game. When you do, boy, you better knuckle up. And they did. And so, I'm thankful for that.
"Got some lessons to learn, but it's good to learn these lessons with a victory. So, I'm appreciative."
Providing a threat: Pat Freiermuth continues to be a huge threat for the Steelers offense, and as reliable as they come.
Freiermuth finished the night with five receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a four-yard pass from Roethlisberger, and again on a 10-yard catch, providing a true threat in the red zone.
"I don't think that any of us are surprised by what he did tonight," said Tomlin. "Those that watch us day-to-day, those that watch him day-to-day, he's a good combat catch guy.
"He delivers in those moments. And it's just good to watch him develop and write his story in that way."