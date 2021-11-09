Tomlin on battles, lessons to learn and Muuuth

Holding on: The Steelers fought to the end against the Chicago Bears, pulling out a 29-27 win when Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with just 26 seconds to go, after the Bears went ahead 27-26 at the 1:46 mark. The Steelers had led up until that point, and as Coach Mike Tomlin said even when faced with adversity they didn't back down.

"We had it all the way, right?" said Tomlin. "That's just the nature of this thing. It's the National Football League. You're going to be in battles.

"The most important thing is that you smile in the face of adversity and deliver the necessary plays. And that's the silver lining in tonight's performance. We were up against it. A lot of it due to our own doing.

"But you've got to tip your cap to the Bears. They competed and they competed for 60 minutes. The cool thing is we made the necessary plays."

After the Bears scored the go-ahead touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger took the offense from their own 25-yard line down to the Bears 23-yard line, while working with just one timeout, to set up Boswell's game-winning field goal.