Tomlin on adversity, Ben not practicing and more

Handling adversity: The Steelers had a challenging week, with four players, including Ben Roethlisberger, missing practice Wednesday through Friday after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and not coming off of it until Saturday. In addition, they were forced to hold all meetings virtually while in the NFL's intensive protocol.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he was proud of the way the players responded en route to a 36-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field, improving their record to 9-0.

"We're really proud of these guys today, just because it was a challenging week," said Tomlin. "It wasn't a very fluid week for us in terms of dealing with COVID in the manner in which we had to. We had a number of significant guys that weren't allowed to come to work. We were working remotely from a meeting standpoint, didn't have a lot of exposure to our guys. So, there was a lot of anxiety about just feeling good about the prep. It's good to kind of face that and persevere and come and have that type of performance.