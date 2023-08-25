Taking their calculated shots when opportunity knocks

ATLANTA - After further review …

PLANS CONFIRMED: Any doubt regarding the Steelers' intentions to test secondaries willing to cover their outside wide receivers 1-on-1 this season was seemingly erased in the preseason finale.

The play-by-play sheet passed out in press boxes at NFL games confirmed as much, particularly the entry that chronicled the Steelers' possession that began with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter.

It included the following:

"3-6-PIT 20 (6:26) (Shotgun) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep left to A.Cruickshank."

That's a deep ball from the third-string quarterback (Mason Rudolph) to a wide receiver (Aron Cruickshank) so new to the team he wasn't included on the flip card handed out to the media that contains the rosters and depth charts for each team in the latter stages of a preseason game the Steelers were winning by 24 points.

It played out that way by design on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Steelers wasted little time attacking in such a fashion.

Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett's second pass of the game went for 33 yards to wide receiver Diontae Johnson on third-and-5 from the Steelers' 13-yard line.

Four plays later Pickett hooked up with wide receiver George Pickens for 35 yards to the Atlanta 1.

"Yeah, just seeing those guys 1-on-1, I'm always going to give them a chance," Pickett maintained after the Steelers' 24-0 triumph. "They're both great players, really talented guys.

"I want to make sure I do my part and put the ball out there for them and then they do the rest."

In between Pickett and Rudolph launching deep balls down the sidelines against single-coverage, Mitch Trubisky tried wide receiver Gunner Olszewski twice in such situations.

One fell incomplete but one resulted in a 32-yard penalty for defensive pass interference.

Even fourth-string QB Tanner Morgan got into the act. He lobbed a ball down the sideline and into the end zone on fourth-and-10 from the Atlanta 22 with 1:54 remaining.

Cruickshank went up and caught it but came down out of bounds.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will be anticipating more of the same when the regular season commences.